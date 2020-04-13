This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Seattle Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson, 36, dies in car crash

Russell Wilson is among those paying tribute to Jackson, who passed away last night in Alabama.

By AFP Monday 13 Apr 2020, 6:58 PM
Tarvaris Jackson with the Seahawks in 2013.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER NFL QUARTERBACK Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash in Alabama on Sunday at the age of 36, police said today.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman said that Jackson was driving south of Montgomery, Alabama, shortly before 9pm on Sunday when his Chevrolet Camaro left the road and hit a tree. Jackson was pronounced dead of his injuries at a local hospital.

“TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man,” Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wrote on Twitter.

Jackson started 14 games for the Seahawks in 2011. The Montgomery native won a Super Bowl ring as Wilson’s backup in 2014.

“Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends.”

In parts of nine NFL seasons, Jackson also played for the Minnesota Vikings.

“Most of all, he was a great young man —- great person,” said former Vikings coach Brad Childress, who drafted Jackson out of Alabama State University with the last pick of the second round in 2006.

“I think to be able to spend 10 years in the National Football League when the average is whatever it is kind of speaks to him being a great team-mate, a good player. It’s just a reminder that we’re not here for long.”

Jackson was released by the Seahawks in 2016 and in recent years pursued a career in coaching. In 2019 he joined Tennessee State University as quarterbacks coach.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Jackson family in this time of bereavement,” said TSU head coach Rod Reed. “We are devastated. He was an awesome young man and he will be missed by our players, our staff and the TSU family.”

© – AFP, 2020

