Former Tottenham player on target as Barcelona left frustrated

LA LIGA leaders Barcelona dropped two points in the title race as Real Betis twice came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw in an entertaining battle on Saturday.

The Catalans moved five points clear of second-placed champions Real Madrid, who visit Girona later on and also have another game in hand.

Assane Diao levelled in the 94th minute to stun Barcelona, who opened the scoring after 39 minutes through Robert Lewandowski.

After Giovani Lo Celso levelled for the hosts from the penalty spot, substitute Ferran Torres struck what seemed like the winner before Diao’s late intervention.

Real Betis started strongly, with Raphinha forced to clear Diego Llorente’s header off his own goal-line.

Former Barcelona winger Ez Abde should have sent Betis ahead moments later when played through but Inaki Pena produced a fine save to deny him.

After Betis’ early attacking flurry, Barcelona began to take control of the game.

Lamine Yamal fired off-target from Raphinha’s cross as both wingers threatened, with Betis sitting deep to try and protect themselves.

The Catalans found the breakthrough shortly before the break with a slick team move.

Pedri teed up Jules Kounde to slide across a low ball which Lewandowski stroked home from close range.

It was the 36-year-old striker’s 16th league goal of the campaign, leading the scoring charts in Spain.

Betis began the second half in the same fashion as they started the first and came millimetres from an equaliser when Sergi Altimira’s header flashed past Pena but also the far post.

Barcelona goalkeeper Pena made a fine save to thwart Chimy Avila as Manuel Pellegrini’s side held on to the initiative and eventually levelled with a penalty.

Frenkie de Jong stepped on the heel of Vitor Roque, on loan at Betis from Barca, and after a VAR review, the referee awarded the hosts a spot kick, also sending off Flick for his protests.

Lo Celso buried his penalty to set up an entertaining finale as both sides sought to claim three points.

Barcelona’s winner arrived when 17-year-old starlet Yamal crossed for Torres to turn home, although the strike was initially flagged offside.

However, a VAR review showed Aitor Ruibal was late to step up and had played Spain international Torres onside for his second goal in two games.

Barcelona thought they had sealed victory but deep in stoppage time Diao, left unmarked by Inigo Martinez, tucked home from Ruibal’s cross as the full-back made amends for his earlier error.

