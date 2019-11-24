Dalton's crucial goal helps Cork's Fr O'Neill's land Munster crown

CORK’S FR O’Neills are the Munster intermediate hurling club champions after defeating Ballysaggert by 2-15 to 0-17 in today’s final.

14 years after they were crowned provincial junior champions, the Cork club have landed intermediate honours. Billy Dunne and Cork forward Declan Dalton bagged the goals in either half to set Fr O’Neills on their way to a four point victory.

Waterford champions Ballysaggart, who had the Bennett brothers Stephen, Shane and Kieran in their ranks, trailed by two at the interval and couldn’t narrow the gap in the second-half.

