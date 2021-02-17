BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 17 February 2021
Scrum coach Servat tests positive as France confirm third Covid-19 case

However, all the French players have tested negative for the second time this week.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 10:09 AM
France scrum coach Williams Servat has tested positive.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FRANCE HAVE CONFIRMED a third positive Covid-19 case in their set-up following last weekend’s Six Nations clash with Ireland in Dublin.

Scrum coach William Servat has recorded a positive result after further testing on the France squad yesterday evening.

He follows France head coach Fabien Galthié and an unnamed member of the backroom staff in testing positive. None of the three have displayed any symptoms and are currently in isolation for seven days.

However, all of France’s players tested negative yesterday evening, having also done so on Monday evening.

The French players will leave their training headquarters in Marcoussis today and return to their homes, with further testing to come on Friday.

Galthié’s squad will reconvene at Marcoussis on Sunday, when another round of testing will take place and the squad will be placed into isolation as they await those results.

The Six Nations is heading into its first rest weekend but France are due to travel to Edinburgh to take on Scotland in round three on Sunday 28 February. They will hope to avoid any further disruption before then.

“Following additional PCR tests for the entire France group carried out on the evening of Tuesday February 16, all of the players tested negative, which confirms the result of Monday February 15,” reads a statement from the French Rugby Federation. 

“They will be able to return to their homes today and are instructed to maintain their isolation.

“Management member William Servat tested positive for Covid-19. This brings to three the number of diagnosed positive Covid-19 cases in the management. No symptoms have been observed to date.

“Additional PCR tests will be carried out at home on Friday February 19, as well as on the evening of Sunday February 20, upon the arrival of the players and management at the National Rugby Center in Marcoussis.

“Once the tests are completed, everyone will be placed in isolation awaiting the results.”

Yesterday, the IRFU stated that all Ireland players and staff had tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday.

“All members of the Ireland squad and backroom team undertook routine PCR testing on Monday producing no positive results,” said an IRFU statement.

“The group will undergo further routine testing again this week as per our protocols.”

