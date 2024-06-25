France must hope release valve opens on their slow drip of superiority

C’ÉTAIT UN PEU ennuyeux.

The joy of scraping a pass in Leaving Cert French 19 years ago – and the safety net of Google translate – means that the above does indeed mean something along the lines of ‘that was a bit boring.’

C’était de la saleté would be a harsher, more Dublin-specific description for the performance of Didier Deschamps’ players.

That’s one you can translate on your own.

Other than Kylian Mbappe’s enthralling ability to captivate with flashes of skill and speed, this was the kind of display that won’t be tolerated from here on in.

It took until the 56th minute for the breakthrough, Mbappe converting from the penalty spot after Ousmane Dembele was needlessly brought down by a reckless challenge from Jakub Kiwior.

Deschamps responded just after the hour by replacing the promising 21-year-old Bradley Barcola, N’Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot with Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Eduardo Camavinga.

This show of their daunting strength in depth only highlights the levels they can still reach.

But it only served to make them look even more laboured and disjointed here.

And yet, this classy and brilliant, but so far kind of tiresome France team continue an almost cumbersome march towards the knockout stages.

It won’t be as group winners, though, as their meek surrender of a slender lead combined with Austria’s stunning 3-2 win over the Netherlands means it will be Ralf Rangnick’s side who top the standings.

That is because of Poland’s equaliser on 77 minutes after VAR intervened and a penalty was awarded for Dayot Upamencano’s foul on Karol Swiderski.

Robert Lewandowski had two attempts from the spot to earn Poland a consolation point, and in successfully converting at the second attempt after Mike Maignan had encroached from his line for the first, he wrote his name in the history books by scoring in his fourth Euros.

France’s place in the last-16 had already been assured before this despite none of their players managing to find the net – Max Wöber’s own goal for Austria proving the difference in game one.

A stalemate followed with the Dutch, who then found themselves trailing Austria in Berlin after just six minutes when Donyell Malen turned into his own net as he attempted to stop a dangerous cross into the box.

The Dutch were level even earlier into the second half after Cody Gakpo finished a ruthless counter attack.

Drama was unfolding there while the French were enduring a familiar, often lacklustre story.

They haven’t needed to be brilliant yet, but they will soon.

There can be no evisceration of their credentials – a la England, who are in action later – because this is exactly what we have come to expect from France under Deschamps.

They prefer the slow drip of superiority rather than a burst that can drain away before it matters in the latter stages.

In their two games before this one, the most exciting thing to happen has been the broken nose suffered by Mbappe in their opener.

Once a mask was sourced and fitted the soon-to-be-Real Madrid poster boy was apparently able to carry out his duties in an ensemble finally befitting his status as his country’s superhero.

Deschamps erred on the side of caution and didn’t play him in the goalless draw with the Dutch and, even as it stuttered to a stalemate, Mbappe was held in reserve for bigger battles to come.

Besides, other than a contentious offside to deny Xavi Simons, no one will remember much from a game that both were happy to take a point from.

France won’t be happy with the draw here, especially as Mbappe’s penalty 10 minutes into the second half should have been the catalyst for them to really inflict some pain.

Instead, they retreated and gave up the initiative.

They were punished not with a Poland winner, but with events in Berlin as Austria produced a thrilling triumph.

Romano Schmid made it 2-1 around the same time as Mbappe’s penalty on the hour.

Memphis Depay drew level again with a quarter of an hour remaining before Marcel Sabitzer had the final say.

It means France are now on the same side of the draw for knockout stages as Portugal, Spain and Germany.

Quite simply, they have no choice now but to get better.