Friday 13 November 2020
Fiji say Nations Cup match with France is postponed following Covid cases

Sources told AFP two Fiji players have tested positive for the virus.

By AFP Friday 13 Nov 2020, 12:45 PM
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE AUTUMN NATIONS Cup match between France and Fiji scheduled for Sunday has been postponed after two Fiji players tested positive for Covid-19, members of the South Pacific islanders’ entourage said.

More tests have been carried out on the Fiji squad but the organisers of the Autumn Nations Cup match that was to be played behind closed doors in Vannes in northwestern France have already decided that it should not go ahead.

One of the players infected is wing Semi Radradra, who plays for English club Bristol Bears, according to the Fiji team sources who asked not to be identified.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

