This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 13 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

France head coach Brunel defends decision to send Ramos home

Despite having his World Cup cut short by injury, the fullback played all 80 minutes for Toulouse yesterday.

By AFP Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 1:53 PM
1 hour ago 8,333 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4849596
France and Toulouse fullback Thomas Ramos.
Image: Christophe Ena
France and Toulouse fullback Thomas Ramos.
France and Toulouse fullback Thomas Ramos.
Image: Christophe Ena

FRANCE COACH JACQUES Brunel said today it was his decision to send fullback Thomas Ramos home from Japan due to injury earlier this month, even though he was fit enough to play for his club Toulouse this weekend.

“It is on me, I had the role of making the decision about whether to change the player or not,” said Brunel during France’s preparations for their quarter-final against Wales next Sunday. “I take responsibility for making this decision because I thought it was the best decision for the French team.”

Ramos picked up an ankle injury during France’s 33-9 win over the United States on 2 October and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup, with La Rochelle fullback Vincent Rattez flown out as a replacement.

However, Ramos played the full 80 minutes seemingly with no ill-effects yesterday as Toulouse swept to a 36-15 win over Castres.

“There was a diagnosis that he would be unavailable for around 10 days,” added Brunel. “We had two matches to play against Tonga and England and we didn’t know the result of the England match against Argentina. We needed two fullbacks who were 100% fit.

“It is no laughing matter to send home Thomas Ramos because he is our fullback and one of our kickers, one of the two or three best in France. It was my decision. I don’t know if others would have acted differently but it is on me.”

France have also lost Wesley Fofana, Demba Bamba and Peato Mauvaka to injury. 

© – AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie