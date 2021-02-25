Postponed: France's clash with Scotland will be rescheduled after Covid outbreak

The game was due to be played at Stade de France on Sunday.

THE SIX NATIONS has officially confirmed that France’s clash with Scotland, which was due to be played this Sunday, will be postponed.

Tournament organisers have not yet confirmed a rescheduled date for the game but will now start working towards doing so.

France have had an outbreak of Covid-19 in their camp since their meeting with Ireland two weekends ago, with the latest positive test today bring their total number of recorded cases to 15.

Yesterday, the Six Nations had deemed that the Scotland game would go ahead following a round of negative testing in France camp but the positive test today saw the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group forced to meet again.

They unanimously recommended the postponement of Sunday’s game and the decision will be ratified later today by the Six Nations Council.

A statement from the Six Nations says “we will be working on the rescheduling of this fixture and will communicate the date in due course.”

Scotland have already stated their opposition to the game being rescheduled for two weekends’ time – due to be a rest weekend for the Six Nations – as they would lose several players back to their clubs in England.