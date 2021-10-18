Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 18 October 2021
France name nine uncapped players for November Tests

A stand-in captain is expected to be named next week after long-term absentee Charles Ollivon announces it to the squad late on Sunday.

By AFP Monday 18 Oct 2021, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago
France head coach Fabien Galthié.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

FRANCE HEAD COACH Fabien Galthié has named nine uncapped players on Monday in his squad for the November Tests.

Les Bleus host Argentina on 6 November, Georgia on 14 November and New Zealand six days later.

Bordeaux-Begles prop Thierry Paiva, Toulouse lock Thibaud Flament, Castres second-row Florent Vanverberghe and Montpellier forward Florian Verhaeghe are the new faces in the pack.

Paiva’s club team-mates in scrum-half Maxime Lucu and full-back Romain Buros, as well as Racing 92 winger Donovan Taofifenua, Toulouse youngster Matthis Lebel and Clermont centre Tana Vili, are the rookies among the backs.

Captain Charles Ollivon is missing with a long-term knee injury but a stand-in captain is expected to be named next week after Ollivon announces it to the squad late on Sunday.

Second-choice scrum-half Baptiste Serin is also absent with a shoulder issue, as is tight-head prop Mohamed Haouas, who has a thigh problem.

Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat and Toulon fly-half Louis Carbonel are ommitted with Castres’ Gaetan Barlot and Pau’s Antoine Hastoy taking their places.

France squad for November internationals

Backs (19):

Romain Buros, Brice Dulin, Melvyn Jaminet, Thomas Ramos; Gabin Villiere, Damian Penaud, Matthis Lebel, Donovan Taofifenua; Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Yoram Moefana, Jonathan Danty, Tani Vili; Romain Ntamack, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Hastoy; Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Couilloud, Maxime Lucu

Forwards (23):

Gregory Alldritt, Anthony Jelonch, Cameron Woki, Dylan Cretin, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Ibrahim Diallo; Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Killian Geraci, Florent Vanverberghe, Florian Verhaeghe; Demba Bamba, Wilfrid Hounkpatin, Uini Atonio, Julian Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Gaetan Barlot, Cyril Baille, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Thierry Paiva

AFP

