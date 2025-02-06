Advertisement
Matthieu Jalibert.
Team news

Jalibert, Penaud return for France, England name Finn Smith at 10

Fin Smith starts at out-half for England for the first time.
10.50am, 6 Feb 2025
MATTHIEU JALIBERT REPLACES the suspended Romain Ntamack for France’s Six Nations game at England this weekend.

Fin Smith and Marcus Smith are both in England’s backline for Saturday’s clash at Twickenham, with Fin Smith starting at out-half for the first time.

Bordeaux-Begles’ Jalibert is one of two changes for France from last weekend’s tournament-opening win over Wales with Damian Penaud on the wing instead of Theo Attissogbe for Saturday’s match at Twickenham.

Ntamack misses the trip to London after being banned for making a high tackle on Wales’ Ben Thomas with Jalibert stepping in to partner Antoine Dupont at half-back.

Jalibert will play his first Test since leaving the set-up in November for personal reasons.

The 26-year-old’s club team-mate Penaud is in line for his first Les Bleus game since last season’s tournament.

He missed the November Tests with a lung virus and was absent from the victory over Wales with a toe issue, having only returned to training on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is just two tries away from Serge Blanco’s France scoring record of 38 and is in good form this season.

He has crossed 15 times in 12 games for the French Top 14 leaders, including a Champions Cup record of six tries in their 66-12 win over South African franchise Sharks last month.

Flanker Oscar Jegou and lock Hugo Auradou are once again selected on the bench after they were jeered on their first France appearances after being investigated over rape claims last year before they were dismissed.

The case in Argentina against the 21-year-old forwards was dropped in December, but the complainant’s lawyer has appealed with a hearing set to start on Monday.

Emilien Gailleton, who was born in Croydon just 15 miles from Twickenham, is also among the replacements to play his eighth Test.

England coach Steve Borthwick, whose side were beaten 27-22 by Ireland last week, has moved Marcus Smith to fullback in order to accommodate 22-year-old Fin Smith at No 10.

That means Fin Smith will be alongside Alex Mitchell, his half-back partner at Northampton, with Freddie Steward, England’s fullback in their tournament opener in Dublin, no longer in the matchday 23.

Ollie Sleightholme, another Northampton back, returns on the wing in place of the injured Cadan Murley, with Saracens star Tom Willis brought in to add heft to the back row.

England:

  • 15. Marcus Smith
  • 14. Tommy Freeman
  • 13. Ollie Lawrence
  • 12. Henry Slade
  • 11. Ollie Sleightholme
  • 10. Fin Smith
  • 9. Alex Mitchell 
  • 1. Ellis Genge
  • 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie
  • 3. Will Stuart
  • 4. Maro Itoje (capt)
  • 5. George Martin
  • 6. Tom Curry
  • 7. Ben Earl
  • 8. Tom Willis 

Replacements: 

  • 16. Jamie George
  • 17. Fin Baxter
  • 18. Joe Heyes
  • 19. Ollie Chessum
  • 20. Chandler Cunningham-South
  • 21. Ben Curry
  • 22. Harry Randall
  • 23. Elliot Daly

France:

  • 15. Thomas Ramos
  • 14. Damian Penaud
  • 13. Pierre-Louis Barassi
  • 12. Yoram Moefana
  • 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
  • 10. Matthieu Jalibert
  • 9. Antoine Dupont (capt)
  • 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
  • 2. Peato Mauvaka
  • 3. Uini Atonio
  • 4. Alexandre Roumat
  • 5. Emmanuel Meafou
  • 6. Francois Cros
  • 7. Paul Boudehent
  • 8. Gregory Alldritt 

Replacements:

  • 16. Julien Marchand
  • 17. Cyril Baille
  • 18. Georges-Henri Colombe
  • 19. Hugo Auradou
  • 20. Mickael Guillard
  • 21. Oscar Jegou
  • 22. Nolann Le Garrec
  • 23. Emilien Gailleton

– © AFP 2025 

