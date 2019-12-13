This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2010 French Open winner 'back in action' following cancer diagnosis

Francesca Schiavone originally retired last year after 22 seasons in the sport.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Dec 2019, 8:33 PM
By The42 Team Friday 13 Dec 2019, 8:33 PM
Francesca Schiavone, the 2010 French Open champion.

GRAND SLAM WINNER Francesca Schiavone has revealed she has been given the all-clear after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 2010 French Open champion did not make her diagnosis public until Friday, when the 39-year-old declared she is “back in action” in a video posted on social media.

Schiavone said: “Hi everyone, upon 7-8 [months] of silence from social media and from the world, I wish to share with you what happened to me.

“A cancer had been diagnosed to me. I did chemotherapy, I fought a tough battle and now I am still breathing. I have won this fight. And now I am back in action.”

The Italian retired at the US Open last year after 22 seasons in the sport.

Former world number four Schiavone won eight WTA singles titles, the highlight of her career coming when she was crowned champion at Roland Garros with a victory over Sam Stosur.

