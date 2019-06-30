This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ngannou demolishes Dos Santos to notch third consecutive first-round knockout, calls for title shot

The former heavyweight title contender wants the winner of Cormier v Miocic 2 later this year.

By Cian Roche Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 10:44 AM
9 minutes ago 283 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4703677

IN THE END, it proved a facile win for Francis Ngannou, who appears to have positioned himself once again for a shot a UFC gold.

The Cameroonian, who was comprehensively beaten by Stipe Miocic in their heavyweight title bout in January 2018, made light work of Junior Dos Santos at UFC Minneapolis on Saturday night and immediately called for another shot to land his first belt with the promotion.

His third fight in eight months, ‘The Predator’ notched his third first-round knockout in succession, this time in just over one minute. His previous two outings saw him finish Cain Velasquez (26 seconds) and Curtis Blaydes (45 seconds) in devastating fashion.

The victory saw him notch his second performance of the night award in his last three appearances inside the Octagon and put behind him 2018 losses to Miocic and Derrick Lewis.

“I feel very good, I feel very happy now,” he said after the fight. “I hope the UFC realise that I deserve the title shot right now.

“I deserve the winner of DC and Stipe.”

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

After the fight he told reporters: “I was just telling [UFC President, Dana White] I need some credit.

“I need the title shot. That’s the only thing that makes sense right now for me. He said we’re going to talk about it, so I assume that means yes.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie