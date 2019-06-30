Ngannou demolishes Dos Santos to notch third consecutive first-round knockout, calls for title shot

IN THE END, it proved a facile win for Francis Ngannou, who appears to have positioned himself once again for a shot a UFC gold.

The Cameroonian, who was comprehensively beaten by Stipe Miocic in their heavyweight title bout in January 2018, made light work of Junior Dos Santos at UFC Minneapolis on Saturday night and immediately called for another shot to land his first belt with the promotion.

His third fight in eight months, ‘The Predator’ notched his third first-round knockout in succession, this time in just over one minute. His previous two outings saw him finish Cain Velasquez (26 seconds) and Curtis Blaydes (45 seconds) in devastating fashion.

The victory saw him notch his second performance of the night award in his last three appearances inside the Octagon and put behind him 2018 losses to Miocic and Derrick Lewis.

“I feel very good, I feel very happy now,” he said after the fight. “I hope the UFC realise that I deserve the title shot right now.

“I deserve the winner of DC and Stipe.”

After the fight he told reporters: “I was just telling [UFC President, Dana White] I need some credit.

“I need the title shot. That’s the only thing that makes sense right now for me. He said we’re going to talk about it, so I assume that means yes.”

