Lampard warns Liverpool not to get 'too arrogant' after title win

AS HE GAVE a television interview beneath the crackle and boom of celebratory pyrotechnics at Anfield, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard warned the Liverpool bench to avoid being “too arrogant” with their title win.

Lampard praised Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s achievement, although was left annoyed by the lead-up to Liverpool’s second goal, a free-kick scored by Trent Alexander-Arnold, which Lampard argued should not have been awarded.

The Chelsea manager exchanged words with the Liverpool bench after the free-kick was awarded, and referred to it in his post-game interview.

“For me, it wasn’t a foul from Kovacic, and there were a lot of things that weren’t going our way. But I’ve not got a problem with Jurgen Klopp. The way he’s managed this team has been fantastic.

“Fair play to Liverpool Football Club, they’ve won the league, but also don’t get too arrogant with it. That was my point, but it’s done. In match play, you can get emotional and that was it.”

Footage of the in-game exchange has surfaced online, with Lampard bringing the bulk of its profanity. He argued that it “wasn’t a f*****g foul”, told much of the Liverpool bench to sit down, and then said “Jurgen Klopp, giving it the f*****g big ‘un.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Klopp counselled Lampard to “calm down” as some members of the Liverpool bench sniggered. The footage – with NSFW language – can be viewed below.

Chelsea’s 5-3 defeat means they need a point from their final game with Wolves on Sunday to guarantee a top-four finish.