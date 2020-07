In his two seasons at Leeds United, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink scored 35 times in 74 appearances. From which club was he signed? PA AZ Alkmaar Boavista

Atletico Madrid

The Republic of Ireland finished in third place at the U20 World Cup in 1997. Where was the tournament held? PA Mexico Nigeria

Malaysia

Which La Liga club wore this shirt during the 1995-96 season? PA Espanyol Real Zaragoza

Valladolid

Can you remember who captained Ajax to their 1995 Champions League final win over AC Milan? PA Edwin van der Sar Frank Rijkaard

Danny Blind

Bulgaria eliminated defending champions Germany to reach the semi-finals at USA 94? Which other former World Cup-winning nation did they also defeat en route to the last four? PA Brazil Italy

Argentina

In what year did Sampdoria win their first, and only, Serie A title? PA 1991 1992

1993

The 1999 World Cup final set a record for an attendance at a women's sporting event. How many spectators were at the Rose Bowl to witness the USA's penalty-shootout win against China? PA 50,185 70,185

90,185

This fella scored several vital goals for Dundalk. Do you know his name? INPHO Tom McNulty Joey Malone

Terry Eviston

Who was the only Manchester United player named in England's squad for Euro 92? PA Gary Pallister Neil Webb

Paul Parker