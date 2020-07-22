Robinson and O'Shea help steer West Brom back to the Premier League

Callum Robinson celebrates after putting West Bromwich Albion 2-1 up against Queens Park Rangers. Source: PA

WEST BROMWICH ALBION are a Premier League club once again after clinching the Championship’s second automatic promotion spot this evening – despite having to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Republic of Ireland senior international Callum Robinson played a pivotal role for West Brom, who also had Irish U21 defender Dara O’Shea in their starting line-up.

Another Irishman, Ryan Manning, threatened to hinder the Baggies’ promotion prospects when the Galway native scored in the 34th minute for a QPR side that also contained O’Shea’s U21 international team-mate Conor Masterson.

Slaven Bilic’s side drew level just before the interval when Robinson played in Grady Diangana to score. The roles were reversed five minutes into the second half, with Diangana teeing up Robinson to give his side the lead from close range.

Eberechi Eze earned a point for the visitors by finding the net just after the hour mark, but the outcome proved to be more than sufficient for West Brom as results elsewhere went in their favour.

In the circumstances, a win at home to struggling Barnsley would have handed automatic promotion to Brentford. However, owing to a shock 2-1 defeat, the Bees will have to head down the play-off route if they’re to play top-flight football next season for the first time since 1947.

Fulham – who had Harry Arter in their starting line-up and Cyrus Christie on the bench – will also have to be content with a play-off place. They could only manage a 1-1 draw at Wigan Athletic, although even a win wouldn’t have been enough for Scott Parker’s side to be promoted automatically as they required a defeat for West Brom.

Source: Sky Bet Championship

After two campaigns back in the Championship, West Brom will return to the Premier League next season along with Championship winners Leeds United, who rounded off a memorable campaign with a 4-0 win against Charlton Athletic.

Whether Robinson will be with the Hawthorns outfit remains to be seen. As things stand, the attacker is due to return from his loan spell to Sheffield United.

It has been a remarkable season for O’Shea, who only made his Championship debut in December. The versatile Dubliner ends the season with 21 appearances to his name in all competitions. He also chipped in with three goals along the way.

Elsewhere, there was incredible drama in the battle to secure the final play-off spot, with Ireland international James McClean having a significant impact.

Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest each held a three-point lead over seventh-placed Swansea City going into tonight’s games. Cardiff booked their play-off place by beating Hull City 3-0, but Forest squandered their opportunity in spectacular fashion.

Their 4-1 defeat at home to Stoke City – for whom McClean scored the second goal – coupled with Swansea’s 4-1 victory at Reading mean that it’s the Welsh side who advance to the play-offs as their goal difference is superior by just one.

Preston North End, whose play-off hopes had already been dashed, drew 1-1 away to Bristol City, with Ireland striker Sean Maguire ending a run of 24 games without a goal by giving the visitors a first-half lead.

Play-off semi-finals

First leg: Swansea City vs Brentford – Sunday 26 July, 6.30pm

Second leg: Brentford vs Swansea City – Wednesday 29 July, 7.45pm

First leg: Cardiff City vs Fulham – Monday 27 July, 7.45pm

Second leg: Fulham vs Cardiff City – Thursday 30 July, 7.45pm

Play-off final

Wembley: Tuesday 4 August, 7.45pm

