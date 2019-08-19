This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's very early for us' - Lampard pleads for patience after slow Chelsea start

The Londoners were held 1-1 against Leicester having suffered a heavy defeat to Man United a week before.

By AFP Monday 19 Aug 2019, 3:47 PM
21 minutes ago 383 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4772810
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.
Image: Steven Paston
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.
Image: Steven Paston

CHELSEA MANAGER FRANK Lampard insisted his young squad will need time to develop after blowing a bright start to draw 1-1 at home to Leicester on Sunday.

Mason Mount gave Lampard the dream start on his first match in charge at Stamford Bridge after just seven minutes.

However, Chelsea failed to take advantage of their dominance in the opening quarter and could easily have lost the game after Wilfred Ndidi’s equaliser for the Foxes as Leicester had by far the better chances.

Chelsea have now failed to win in each of Lampard’s first three games as manager after losing 4-0 to Manchester United last weekend and on penalties to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup in midweek.

“The first 25 minutes were fast, we had quality. We could have scored more goals and I was delighted at that start,” said Lampard.

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time as manager yesterday. Source: Steven Paston

“It was up to us to keep that momentum up and we didn’t. We needed to keep the pressure up and we didn’t. There will always be things to work on, it’s early on in the season but we have to remember we need to get points and improve.”

Lampard has given the likes of Mount and Tammy Abraham a chance to shine with the Blues banned for signing new players this summer and wants his side to be more clinical.

“It’s very early for us. We have to be patient as we are working towards something,” he added.

“Two or three-nil would have taken the game away from them but we didn’t take those chances. That’s the story of our season so far. We need to be more clinical, for sure. It is defining.”

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was also disappointed at his side’s failure to take their chances with James Maddison and Jamie Vardy missing great opportunities.

“I’m happy with the level of our football, the speed of our game and the only disappointment was we should’ve won the match,” said Rodgers, who assumed responsibility for Ndidi’s mistake that led to Mount’s opener.

The Nigerian international was caught in possession on the edge of his own box, leaving Mount with just Kasper Schmeichel to beat.

“I’m disappointed with the goal, but I assume responsibility with that as I ask the players to build the game. When they make mistakes it is my fault.”

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie