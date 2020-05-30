This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 30 May, 2020
No joy for the Irish in Germany as Donegal striker Barrett sees red on Bundesliga restart

The focus switches to Claire O’Riordan and her MSV Duisburg side today.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 30 May 2020, 9:28 AM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5111614

IRELAND DUO AMBER Barrett and Diane Caldwell restarted their respective Women’s Bundesliga campaigns on losing notes in Germany yesterday, as the focus switches to Claire O’Riordan today.

The Frauen-Bundesliga resumed after a three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic with Barrett’s FC Köln beaten by reigning champions and league leaders Wolfsburg, and Caldwell’s SC Sand falling short to FFC Frankfurt.

vfl-wolfsburg-1st-fc-cologne Amber Barrett on the ball yesterday. Source: DPA/PA Images

Donegal striker Barrett was sent off after seeing a straight red card on 76 minutes, leaving her Köln side 3-0 down with 10 players on the field.

Two minutes later, Denmark star Pernille Harder made it 4-0 adding to earlier goals from herself, Svenja Huth and Alexandra Popp. In turn, Wolfsburg extended their advantage atop the table, as Bayern Munich sit 11 points behind in second.

Köln stay second from bottom, as they fight to survive in the top-flight.

imago-20200529 Diane Caldwell (red) in action against Frankfurt. Source: Imago/PA Images

Elsewhere, Ireland defender Caldwell started for SC Sand, as they were beaten 3-1 at FFC Frankfurt despite taking an early lead. 

Sand remain eighth in the table, while Limerick ace O’Riordan now hopes to help her MSV Duisburg side in their relegation battle for the remainder of the season. 10th-place Duisburg face Bayer Leverkusen this afternoon [KO 1pm local time].

