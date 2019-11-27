Freak late equaliser leaves Chelsea's Champions League fate uncertain

CHELSEA WERE DENIED all three points late on in the Champions League tonight, as they drew 2-2 with Valencia.

Carlos Soler put the hosts ahead, before goals from Mateo Kovačić and Christian Pulisic left the Blues in command.

Yet Daniel Wass’ goal eight minutes from time ensured the game ended in a draw.

The result means Chelsea need to beat Lille at home in their final match to be sure of progress to the last 16.

More to follow

