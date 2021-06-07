BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Monday 7 June 2021
Advertisement

French Open quarter-finalist 'locked herself away, cried' before match

Barbora Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world, defeated America’s Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up in Paris.

By AFP Monday 7 Jun 2021, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,708 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5460044
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after defeating United States's Sloane Stephens.
Image: Thibault Camus
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after defeating United States's Sloane Stephens.
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after defeating United States's Sloane Stephens.
Image: Thibault Camus

BARBORA KREJCIKOVA reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Monday but only after locking herself in the physiotherapist’s office, thinking she didn’t want to play.

Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world, defeated America’s Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up in Paris, 6-2, 6-0 to record a ninth successive win on the tour having arrived in Paris on the back of a maiden singles title in Strasbourg.

However, she admitted she was so stressed out by the day that she broke down in tears deep inside Court Suzanne Lenglen.

“I woke up and I just felt really bad. I don’t know why or what for and half an hour before the match, I didn’t even want to step on the court,” said the 25-year-old.

“I had to lock myself in the physio room and I had to talk to my psychologist. actually — I was actually crying.”

She added: “She told me if you can overcome this, what you feel right now, it’s going to be a huge win. Win on the court or lose on the court, it’s going to be a personal win.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Krejcikova, a former doubles champion at Roland Garros, will face 17-year-old Coco Gauff of the United States for a place in the semi-finals.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie