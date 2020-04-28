This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

French football and rugby seasons facing cancellation with team and contact sport off until September

The French prime minister confirmed the measures as part of a gradual plan to lift coronavirus restrictions in the country.

By AFP Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 4:15 PM
8 minutes ago 136 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5086149
A view of the Stade de France, Paris.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A view of the Stade de France, Paris.
A view of the Stade de France, Paris.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FRENCH PROFESSIONAL SPORT’S 2019/2020 seasons, including those of football and rugby, are set to be cancelled after it was confirmed major sport will not be permitted to resume in the country before September.

Prime minister Edouard Philippe made the announcement as part of a gradual plan to lift coronavirus restrictions in France. He said no event where more than 5,000 people gather would be allowed until at least September, nor would “team or contact sports”.

The news is also likely to affect the Tour de France, due to embark from Nice on 29 August and where huge crowds would be expected to gather at the start and finish lines.

“The 2019-2020 professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot yet restart,” Philippe told a televised address to French parliament at the National Assembly.

“I would like to be precise here: no large sports gathering or any gathering of 5,000 people or more, needing the permission of the local police and long prior arrangements, will be allowed before September,” Philippe said.

The announcement appears to scupper the plans of French football’s top division Ligue 1 to start again in June with players being recalled as of 11 May. It could also provide a problem for Uefa, who were looking into completing football’s continental club competitions in August.

It’s understood that French football league officials will meet next month to discuss the matter further, during which time they are expected to make decisions on the awarding of titles as well as promotion and relegation as they pertain to Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.

The picture for rugby is currently less clear, but the Top 14 will now not resume as planned in August.

France is currently under a nationwide lockdown until 11 May and around 23,000 people have died so far of coronavirus-linked illnesses in the country.

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie