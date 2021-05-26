BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 26 May 2021
Premier Sports to show live Top 14 action from this weekend after securing rights for Ireland and UK

The coverage will begin with four live matches and a highlights show.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 May 2021, 1:21 PM
Antoine Dupont's Toulouse play Clermont on Saturday.
Antoine Dupont's Toulouse play Clermont on Saturday.
Image: PA

PREMIER SPORTS HAS today announced that it has secured broadcasting rights for the Top 14 in Ireland and the UK. 

The subscription broadcaster will air live action from French rugby’s top flight for the next two years, including the finale of this season’s competition. 

Their coverage begins this weekend, with four matches across the weekend and a highlights show on Monday evening. 

Games will be shown across Premier Sports 1 and 2 as well as its free-to-air sister channel FreeSports, which has this season’s play-off series, semi-finals and the final on 25 June.

“Premier Sports is absolutely delighted to bring even more world-class live rugby to its channels for sports fans by securing rights to Europe’s renowned Top 14 competition,” said chief executive of Premier Sports, Richard Sweeney.

The Top 14 is home to many of the world’s greatest rugby players and is supported by 14 of France’s most successful clubs with strong identities and passionate fans.

The competition has a great heritage, brings intensity and drama in every round and has a respected track record of attracting interest from rugby fans around the world.

“Rugby continues to be a big priority for Premier Sports and we are committed to bring our customers the very best action featuring world rugby’s brightest stars every week live.”

Top 14 coverage on Premier Sports this weekend

  • Friday: Stade Français v Lyon, Premier Sports 2 (KO 7.45pm)
  • Saturday: Toulon v Bordeaux Bègles, Premier Sports 2 (KO 1.45pm)
  • Saturday: La Rochelle v Pau, Premier Sports 2 & FreeSports (KO 4pm)
  • Saturday: Toulouse v ASM Clermont Auvergne, Premier Sports 2 and FreeSports (KO 8.05pm)
  • Monday: Highlights show, Premier Sports & FreeSports (8pm)

The42 Team

