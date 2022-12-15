Membership : Access or Sign Up
Full League of Ireand fixture list for 2023 confirmed

It is the first season in which the Women’s National League joins the same structure as men’s divisions.

29 minutes ago 203 Views 0 Comments
File pic.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

THE FULL League of Ireland fixture list has been confirmed today on the back of the opening games being announced earlier this week.

It is the first season in which the Women’s National League joins the same structure as men’s divisions to become SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

In total, there will be 476 games and 31 teams competing in the two Premier Divisions, as well as the men’s First Division.

SSE Airtricity is also set to continue its 14-year run as the league’s title sponsor.

The season will begin with the President’s Cup on 10 February with reigning champions Shamrock Rovers and FAI Cup holders Derry City competing for the prize at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. 

Part of an FAI statement released today added: “As part of the fixture list, the four Men’s teams competing in Uefa Club Competitions will have two fixtures moved forward to earlier in the season to ease fixture congestion and enhance competitiveness of these teams featuring in Europe.

“Reigning SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division Champions Shamrock Rovers will play away from home in the first two rounds of games due to ongoing construction of Tallaght Stadium’s North Stand.

“There is also an extended break for the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division between June 11 and August 19 due to the Republic of Ireland WNT’s participation in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.”

The full 2023 fixture list is available here.

The42 Team

