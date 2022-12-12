Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Monday 12 December 2022
Opening day WNL fixtures released with newcomers Shamrock Rovers set for trip to Sligo

Shelbourne meet Cork City in one of five brilliant ties to get the season up and running.

34 minutes ago 147 Views 0 Comments
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

THE FAI have announced the opening round of fixtures for next season’s WNL with Athlone Town’s date with Peamount United being the stand-out game on the opening weekend.

Peamount must travel to Westmeath for their opener; that game in Athlone Town Stadium scheduled for March 4 with a 7pm kick-off time.

All five Premier Division matches are fixed for Saturday March 4, as Galway United and Wexford Youths kick things off at 2pm that day, the same time Shelbourne meet Cork City.

At 5pm Sligo Rovers meet newcomers Shamrock Rovers while Treaty United face Bohemians in Limerick at the same time.

The full set of fixtures will be released on Thursday.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

