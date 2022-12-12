Opening day WNL fixtures released with newcomers Shamrock Rovers set for trip to Sligo

THE FAI have announced the opening round of fixtures for next season’s WNL with Athlone Town’s date with Peamount United being the stand-out game on the opening weekend.

Peamount must travel to Westmeath for their opener; that game in Athlone Town Stadium scheduled for March 4 with a 7pm kick-off time.

All five Premier Division matches are fixed for Saturday March 4, as Galway United and Wexford Youths kick things off at 2pm that day, the same time Shelbourne meet Cork City.

The fixture list is nearly done!



But we have a teaser of some of the dates planned now...



What is your standout fixture?



⁰#LOI | #LOIFixtures pic.twitter.com/A8VlxvoZwk — LOI Women's Premier Division (@LoiWomen) December 12, 2022

At 5pm Sligo Rovers meet newcomers Shamrock Rovers while Treaty United face Bohemians in Limerick at the same time.

The full set of fixtures will be released on Thursday.