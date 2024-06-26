Funeral of GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh to take place in Dingle on Saturday

THE FUNERAL OF Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, the legendary Gaelic games commentator, will take place in Co Kerry on Saturday.

The much-loved and revered gaelic games commentator died yesterday morning at the Mater hospital in Dublin at the age of 93.

His body will lie in repose at O’Connor’s Funeral Home in Dingle, Co Kerry from 11am to 8pm on Friday.

His funeral mass will take place in St Mary’s Church in Dingle at 11am on Saturday, with a burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

Advertisement

A Book of Condolence for Ó Muircheartaigh opened at the Mansion House in Dublin today. It will be available to sign from 11am to 4pm until Friday.

It is also available to sign online.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Ó Muircheartaigh yesterday following the news of his death, saying his “unmistakable voice will forever be linked with our memories of some of the greatest matches in GAA history”.

Higgins remarked that many games will be remembered more for his commentary than for the action on the pitch.

“For Mícheál turned every match into an epic tale, his commentaries capturing like no other the sense of occasion, the atmosphere in the stadium and on the terraces, the ebb and flow of the play and of every movement,” he said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said the word ‘legend’ gets used too often, “but for Mícheál, it is almost not enough”.

“His voice, his colour, his excitement, his love of sport, his turn of phrase were often as exhilarating as the action he was describing on the pitch as the audience held its breath for what Mícheál would say next,” he said.

President of the GAA Jarlath Burns said that every player wanted Ó Muircheartaigh to commentate on their matches at county level, and highlighted the broadcaster’s ability to spot new, young talent from very early.

“He did so much for the Irish language, in a very unobstructive, beautiful, elegant gentle way. By just casting it into the middle of his commentary.”

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is survived by his wife Helena and children Éamonn, Niamh, Aonghus, Cormac, Neasa, Nuala, Éadaoin and Doireann.

Written by Jane Moore and posted on TheJournal.ie