Tadhg Furlong set to miss Ireland's clash with the All Blacks

IRELAND ARE SET to be without tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong for Friday night’s clash with New Zealand in Dublin.

The Leinster man is understood to have picked up an injury and looks likely to miss out on the eagerly-anticipated meeting with the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium.

It would be an obvious blow for Andy Farrell’s side to lose their first-choice tighthead, with 31-year-old Furlong offering 78 Test caps worth of experience in the number three shirt.

Connacht prop Finlay Bealham could come into the starting XV as a result of Furlong’s injury, while Ulster man Tom O’Toole is in line to be included on the bench.

42-times capped Bealham has developed into a trusted performer under head coach Farrell in recent seasons.

Ireland will be determined to deliver a strong scrum performance against New Zealand on Friday, having been penalised in that department on a few important occasions during last year’s World Cup quarter-finals against the Kiwis.

Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot is expected to return for New Zealand having missed their win over England last weekend due to being dropped for a breach of team protocols.

De Groot and tighthead Tyrel Lomax started last year’s quarter-final, but Bealham, Andrew Porter and co. will hope referee Nic Berry views the Irish scrummaging efforts in a positive light in this contest.

Ireland head coach Farrell will officially name his matchday squad at 2pm tomorrow.

Jamison Gibson-Park is in line to return at scrum-half after missing the South Africa tour last summer and he could renew his halfback partnership with Jack Crowley.

Returning fullback Hugo Keenan could come into Ireland’s back three alongside James Lowe, while Mack Hansen may make his comeback on the right wing where he has been competing with Calvin Nash for the starting spot.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose started the second Test in South Africa together in midfield, but Bundee Aki has bounced back with a strong start to this season for Connacht after being left out for that Ireland win in Durban.

Farrell may continue with Tadhg Beirne at blindside flanker, where the Munster man started Ireland’s most recent Test against the Springboks, allowing Joe McCarthy and James Ryan to team up in the second row.

Peter O’Mahony’s return to fitness for Munster last Saturday gives Farrell another option at blindside flanker, although the 35-year-old missed several Ireland training sessions in Portugal last week.

Captain Caelan Doris and openside Josh van der Flier are expected to start in the back row, while Porter and Rónan Kelleher – who has been sidelined recently by an ankle injury – seem likely to be in the front row with Bealham if fit.

Leinster back Jamie Osborne, who shone at fullback in the second Test against the Springboks, may be involved in the matchday 23, while Ireland’s bench might also include the fit-again Ciarán Frawley.

New Zealand boss Scott Robertson will name his matchday squad at 4pm Irish time tomorrow.