National service resumes for Willie Mullins with one-two at Ayr

CAPTAIN CODY benefited from an ultra-patient ride by Harry Cobden to lead home a one-two for Willie Mullins in the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

For much of the straight, it appeared as if his stablemate Klarc Kent would be the one to provide Mullins — who had the first three in last weekend’s Grand National at Aintree — with back-to-back successes in the marathon chase, but Cobden was smuggling his mount into the race.

On just his second ride for the champion trainer, Cobden exuded confidence, and despite getting close to the last, the seven-year-old Captain Cody (9-1) quickened smartly to win cosily at the line. Our Power was third.

By saddling the first two, Mullins was taking a giant stride towards retaining his British trainers’ championship.