'We'd hope to see him back' - Furlong could return during Six Nations

IRELAND REMAIN HOPEFUL of being able to call on tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong during the upcoming Six Nations.

The 32-year-old has been ruled out of Saturday’s opener against England in Dublin after suffering a recurrence of his calf injury during Ireland’s training camp in Portugal.

Furlong has been replaced in the Ireland squad by uncapped Connacht prop Jack Aungier for now, but IRFU performance director David Humphreys revealed today that the Wexford man could be back during this championship.

Furlong has had an injury-blighted season, playing just three games for Leinster and none for Ireland due to his hamstring and calf issues.

He has also had to deal with other injuries in recent years, missing the opening three rounds of the 2023 Grand Slam due to a calf injury. However, the IRFU is confident that Furlong will recover fully from this latest setback sooner rather than later.

Having confirmed a new two-year national contract for Furlong just last month, Humphreys is looking forward to seeing the experienced tighthead back in action for interim head coach Simon Easterby’s side.

“You know how central Tadhg has been to Ireland’s success over the last 10 years,” said Humphreys today at Ireland’s team hotel in Quinta do Lago.

“Yes, there’s no doubt that as any player gets older there’s an increased risk of injury.

“But he worked incredibly hard with the medical team over the course of the last few weeks to get back for the La Rochelle game and it’s certainly not as significant as it was back then and we’d hope to see him back playing in the Six Nations.

“That’s something that, you know how this process works – he’s back in Dublin now, there’ll be investigations and whenever there’s something further Simon will be able to update you on the nature of the injury.”

In Furlong’s stead, Connacht’s Finlay Bealham is expected to start in the number three shirt against England with twice-capped Leinster man Thomas Clarkson providing back-up from the bench.

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland are determined to get off to a strong start to life without boss Andy Farrell, who is on Lions duty.

“Andy Farrell would be missed for any coaching team,” said Humphreys.

“In my opinion, he’s the best rugby coach in the world and that’s why he’s become such an important part of what we do.

“Having been on the Emerging Ireland tour and seen how Simon and Paulie and Andrew Goodman and John Fogarty work together, I have absolutely no doubt it will be an easy transition in the next few months.

“Even here this week and back in Dublin, yes Andy isn’t here, but nothing else has changed.

“Simon has been a big part of the success over the last few years, he has head coach experience and I have no doubt he’ll thrive under the pressure that will come with being head coach over the next few weeks.”

Ireland are looking for a notable upturn in their form after a mixed bag of an Autumn Nations Series in which they beat Argentina, Fiji, and Australia but lost to New Zealand.

Humphreys senses that the Irish players are in good shape to hit the ground running against England.

“When the review was taken of the November series, when you look before that, coming into that competition, the provinces weren’t playing particularly well, some of our key players were probably struggling a bit with their form.

“Compare that with the last month where I think you’ve seen a lot of our top players playing really well in Europe. That’s why we’re going into the Six Nations in a really good spot.

“The players are playing with a lot more confidence that comes from having played well.”