Fury wants to face 'bum' Wilder in February after surviving scare

After coming through against Otto Wallin, Fury again called out Deontay Wilder.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 9:28 AM
44 minutes ago 2,192 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4810381
Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin.
Image: David Becker
Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin.
Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin.
Image: David Becker

TYSON FURY LABELLED Deontay Wilder a “bum” and again said their highly anticipated rematch would take place in February.

Fury survived a huge scare against Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the Briton having to deal with a bad cut above his right eye for most of the fight, but he still managed to retain his unbeaten record.

The 31-year-old has said previously he will face WBC heavyweight champion Wilder in February and Fury reaffirmed that would be his next bout.

“Deontay Wilder, I want you next, bum,” Fury told ESPN during an in-ring interview.

“Listen, all preparation is good, a long time out of the ring, that’s my fifth fight back, put me in good stead for the big boy, the old ‘Bronze Bomber’ a.k.a. big dosser,” he added.

“He’s next, 22 February, let the cut heal, enjoy myself and get some time to relax with the family.”

Fury was cut in the third round by Wallin, but he was the busier and more aggressive of the two fighters for the remainder of the bout.

The cut changed the rest of the fight, according to Fury, who revealed he struggled to see.

“It was a great fight. I got caught early on with the inside of the glove on the eyelid which cut the eye, changed the fight completely,” he said.

“For the majority of the fight I couldn’t see out my eye and then [we] clashed heads and it gave me a second cut.

“I’ve not seen the cut but it feels quite bad.”

