This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 3 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Future of the NFL? I'm just me, says Super Bowl hero Mahomes

The 24-year-old quarterback crowned his emergence as the league’s brightest young star.

By AFP Monday 3 Feb 2020, 1:01 PM
54 minutes ago 1,597 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4990697
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Image: Hahn Lionel/ABACA
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Image: Hahn Lionel/ABACA

PATRICK MAHOMES ushered in a new era for the NFL on Sunday after producing a stunning late rally to inspire the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl glory.

The 24-year-old quarterback crowned his emergence as the league’s brightest young star as the Chiefs fought back from a 20-10 fourth quarter deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

It was the sort of performance that will have delighted the watching NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who in the next few years can expect to see star names like Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers either enter or edge closer to retirement.

In Mahomes, the NFL has a ready-made and prodigiously gifted standard-bearer for the next generation.

But while Mahomes is happy to carry the Chiefs on his back when circumstances require, he is less comfortable being portrayed as the new face of the NFL.

“There are several guys that could be the face of the NFL,” Mahomes said after his dazzling display on Sunday, citing the example of Baltimore’s newly minted season MVP Lamar Jackson.

“Lamar was the unanimous MVP last night,” Mahomes said. “And he had one of the best seasons of all-time at the quarterback position.

“There are guys like that it seems every single year, a lot of young quarterbacks and still a lot of veteran guys that are playing at a very high level.

“So I just try to be the best Patrick Mahomes I can be and try to win football games with the guys that I have around me.”

Mahomes may prove to be in a minority of one when it comes to dampening down the hype.

- Record season -

He had already signalled his precocity in 2018 with a jaw-dropping first full season in the NFL, becoming only the second quarterback in history — after Peyton Manning — to throw for 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in a single season.

En route to Sunday’s Super Bowl win, Mahomes came back from a dislocated kneecap earlier this season to lead his team to the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Along the way he had perfected the art of the comeback, overturning 24-0 and 17-7 deficits in the playoff rounds, before helping the Chiefs pull off their Houdini act in Sunday’s showstopping season finale.

As the gold and red confetti began to be swept away from the Hard Rock Stadium playing surface on Sunday, Mahomes’ colleagues in the Chiefs locker room lined up to eulogise their young quarterback.

“You don’t know what you’re going to get out of Pat man,” said Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson. “He’s greatness in a bottle.”

Fullback Anthony Sherman said he had never doubted Mahomes even after he threw two uncharacteristically sloppy interceptions in a shaky start to the Super Bowl.

- ‘Golden child’ -

“That’s who he is,” Sherman said. “He might throw a pick here or there and it goes down. But we know, if we get the ball back, he’ll make up  for it. He’s going to find a way.

“He is so unbelievably calm, collected, and his confidence in himself and the team is — I can’t even describe it. He’s the best quarterback in the NFL, and I’ll go to battle with him any day of the week.”

Tight end Travis Kelce said Mahomes’ sheer force of will had yanked the Chiefs back from the brink of defeat.

“It’s magic Mahomes, it’s Showtime Mahomes. And you know what? I love him. He willed this team back into the game,” Kelce said. Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins meanwhile referred to Mahomes simply as “the golden child.”

As he prepared to leave Miami on Sunday for the Super Bowl MVP’s now traditional trip to Disney World, Mahomes was taking the avalanche of praise in his stride.

“I take it one day at a time and go out there and try to be the best person and best athlete, and the best player I can be,” he said.

“Obviously I’ve had a good start to my career. I’ve been blessed to be in a great organisation with a lot of great players around me that make my job a lot easier.

“But I know it’s going to take a long time of consistency if I want to be where I want to be at the end.”

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie