BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 5 May 2021
Advertisement

GAA U20 and minor county sides can return to training from next Monday

There are still underage inter-county competitions to be finished from the 2020 season.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 5 May 2021, 3:18 PM
11 minutes ago 113 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5427831
Cork players celebrating last December's Munster U20 hurling final win.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork players celebrating last December's Munster U20 hurling final win.
Cork players celebrating last December's Munster U20 hurling final win.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GAA UNDERAGE COUNTY teams have been given the green light to resume collective training from next Monday 10 May.

Counties have been informed by the GAA today that training is permitted for both 2020 and 2021 minor and U20 squads, on a full contact basis. Games will then be allowed from Monday 7 June for these teams.

The news is a welcome one to all underage squads but particularly those who have yet complete their competitions from last year.

The All-Ireland series at U20 hurling along with minor football and hurling are still to be finished. The CCCC will publish a schedule for the completion of these 2020 championships in the coming days, along with the dates for the 2021 U20 and minor action.

U20 Hurling

Cork won their Munster final on 23 December last and are through to the U20 hurling decider where they will play the winners of the Leinster final that is to be contested by Galway and Dublin. It is understood these games are not likely to take place until after the Leaving Cert exams have been concluded.

tomas-lynch-joseph-fitzgerald-and-ned-quinn-celebrate Limerick hurlers toast their Munster minor final victory in December. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Minor Hurling

There are four teams still in contention for the All-Ireland minor hurling title. Munster title winners Limerick are to play Galway in one semi-final. The Leinster final involving Offaly and Kilkenny is also an outstanding fixture with the winners here advancing directly to the All-Ireland decider.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

roscommon-players-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Roscommon players celebrate their Connacht minor football title win. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Minor Football

Only two provinces completed their minor football championships in December with Kerry winning in Munster and Roscommon triumphing in Connacht.

Offaly and Meath are still waiting to play each other in the Leinster final. In Ulster they have only reached the semi-final stage with Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry and Monaghan still involved.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie