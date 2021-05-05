GAA U20 and minor county sides can return to training from next Monday

GAA UNDERAGE COUNTY teams have been given the green light to resume collective training from next Monday 10 May.

Counties have been informed by the GAA today that training is permitted for both 2020 and 2021 minor and U20 squads, on a full contact basis. Games will then be allowed from Monday 7 June for these teams.

The news is a welcome one to all underage squads but particularly those who have yet complete their competitions from last year.

The All-Ireland series at U20 hurling along with minor football and hurling are still to be finished. The CCCC will publish a schedule for the completion of these 2020 championships in the coming days, along with the dates for the 2021 U20 and minor action.

U20 Hurling

Cork won their Munster final on 23 December last and are through to the U20 hurling decider where they will play the winners of the Leinster final that is to be contested by Galway and Dublin. It is understood these games are not likely to take place until after the Leaving Cert exams have been concluded.

Limerick hurlers toast their Munster minor final victory in December. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Minor Hurling

There are four teams still in contention for the All-Ireland minor hurling title. Munster title winners Limerick are to play Galway in one semi-final. The Leinster final involving Offaly and Kilkenny is also an outstanding fixture with the winners here advancing directly to the All-Ireland decider.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Roscommon players celebrate their Connacht minor football title win. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Minor Football

Only two provinces completed their minor football championships in December with Kerry winning in Munster and Roscommon triumphing in Connacht.

Offaly and Meath are still waiting to play each other in the Leinster final. In Ulster they have only reached the semi-final stage with Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry and Monaghan still involved.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!