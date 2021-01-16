BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 7°C Saturday 16 January 2021
14 players from Limerick as 8 counties feature in 2020 All-Star hurling nominations

Waterford, Galway, Kilkenny, Clare, Cork, Tipperary and Dublin also have players nominated.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 7:00 AM
35 minutes ago 1,114 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5326808
Action from last month's All-Ireland hurling final.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CHAMPIONS LIMERICK ARE out in front with 14 nominations for the 2020 Pwc All-Stars after the hurling shortlist was revealed today.

John Kiely’s side claimed victories in league, Munster and All-Ireland finals last year with their players the largest county representation in this year’s list of hurling nominees.

Eight counties in total have players in the frame with ten from beaten finalists Waterford and then come All-Ireland semi-finalists Galway (7) and Kilkenny (5).

Brian Lohan’s Clare team have four involved with two apiece from Cork and Tipperary while Dublin’s Donal Burke is the representative from the capital.

Five players from the 2019 All-Star hurling team are nominated in Limerick duo Seán Finn and Aaron Gillane, Tipperary’s Ronan Maher, and the Kilkenny pair of Pádraig Walsh and TJ Reid.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

2020 All-Star Hurling Awards

Goalkeepers

  1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford)
  2. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)
  3. Eibhear Quilligan (Clare)

Defenders

  1. Seán Finn (Limerick)
  2. Dan Morrissey (Limerick)
  3. Barry Nash (Limerick)
  4. Diarmuid Byrnes (Limerick)
  5. Declan Hannon (Limerick)
  6. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)
  7. Conor Prunty (Waterford)
  8. Shane McNulty (Waterford)
  9. Calum Lyons (Waterford)
  10. Tadhg De Búrca (Waterford)
  11. Daithí Burke (Galway)
  12. Aidan Harte (Galway)
  13. Pádraic Mannion (Galway)
  14. Conor Delaney (Kilkenny)
  15. Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)
  16. Rory Hayes (Clare)
  17. Mark Coleman (Cork)
  18. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Midfielders

  1. Will O’Donoghue (Limerick)
  2. Cian Lynch (Limerick)
  3. Jamie Barron (Waterford)
  4. Tony Kelly (Clare)
  5. Michael Breen (Tipperary)
  6. Conor Browne (Kilkenny)

Forwards

  1. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)
  2. Tom Morrissey (Limerick)
  3. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)
  4. Seamus Flanagan (Limerick)
  5. Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick)
  6. Stephen Bennett (Waterford)
  7. Dessie Hutchinson (Waterford)
  8. Austin Gleeson (Waterford)
  9. Jack Fagan (Waterford)
  10. Brian Concannon (Galway)
  11. Joe Canning (Galway)
  12. Conor Whelan (Galway)
  13. Cathal Mannion (Galway)
  14. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)
  15. John Donnelly (Kilkenny)
  16. Donal Burke (Dublin)
  17. Cathal Malone (Clare)
  18. Shane Kingston (Cork)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

