Clare win six hurling All-Stars with five for Cork and four for Limerick

2024 All-Star Hurling Team

(Previous winning years in brackets)

Goalkeeper

Nickie Quaid (Limerick – Effin) – 3rd award (2020, 2022).

Defenders

Adam Hogan (Clare – Feakle) – 1st award.

Eoin Downey (Cork – Glen Rovers) – 1st award.

Dan Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane) – 4th award (2018, 2020, 2023).

David McInerney (Clare – Tulla) – 2nd award (2013).

Robert Downey (Cork – Glen Rovers) – 1st award.

Kyle Hayes (Limerick – Kildimo Pallaskenry) – 5th award (2020-23).

Midfielders

Tony Kelly (Clare – Ballyea) – 5th award (2013, 2020-22).

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork – Charleville) – 2nd award (2018).

Forwards

David Fitzgerald (Clare – Inagh Kilnamona) – 2nd award (2022).

Shane Barrett (Cork – Blarney) – 1st award.

Seamus Harnedy (Cork – St Ita’s) – 3rd award (2013, 2018).

Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick – St Patrick’s): 4th award (2020-22).

Shane O’Donnell (Clare – Éire Óg): 3rd award (2022, 2023).

Mark Rodgers (Clare – Scarriff) – 1st award.

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Clare have six players honoured on the 2024 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star hurling team.

Five players from beaten finalists Cork and four from Munster champions Limerick are recognised, making it an all-Munster selection.

The selection was announced at tonight’s All-Star banquet at the RDS.

There are five first-time winners honoured in defenders Adam Hogan, and the Downey brothers, Eoin and Robert, along with the attacking pair of Shane Barrett, and Mark Rodgers.

On the other side of the honours list, Tony Kelly and Kyle Hayes both pick up their fifth awards, with Kelly now the Clare hurler with the greatest number of All-Stars. Hayes is selected for the fifth successive year, while Limerick duo Dan Morrissey and Gearoid Hegarty both win their fourth awards respectively.

Morrissey, Hayes, and Shane O’Donnell are the three members of last year’s team honoured on this occasion.