Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have been best team in Champions League this season

MIKEL ARTETA SAYS Arsenal were the best team in the Champions League this season despite a semi-final defeat to Paris St Germain.

The Gunners went down 3-1 on aggregate to the French champions after a 2-1 second-leg loss in Paris.

Goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi put PSG 2-0 up on the night before Bukayo Saka reduced the arrears.

However, with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma making a raft of saves across the two legs, it was not enough as Luis Enrique’s side booked their spot in the final where they will play Inter Milan.

Arteta said on TNT Sports: “I don’t think there has been a better team in the competition so far from what I have seen, but we are out.

“I think we deserved much more in both games.

“When you look at the two games their best player on the pitch has been the goalkeeper, he has been the difference for them in the tie.

“We were very close, much closer than the result showed but unfortunately we are out. I am very proud of the players.

“There is something extra you need to go your way in the competition and it didn’t. We were very close and for long periods of both games we were much better than them but we are not there and that has to hurt.

“If we want to win this competition we have to realise that. There are certain things that are on us. You shouldn’t just be understanding we are out. That is not the way I look at it.”