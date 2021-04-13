BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 13 April 2021
Draws for 2021 GAA championships to take place next week

The draws for both the hurling and football championships will be made across next Monday and Tuesday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 10:58 AM
Croke Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE DRAWS FOR the 2021 All-Ireland senior championships will take place early next week as the new GAA season inches into view.

The draws for both codes will be made across Monday and Tuesday of next week, starting with the pairings for the Munster senior football championship, which will be made following the 7.30am news on RTÉ Radio 1.

The draw for the Munster hurling championship will follow an hour later at around 8.35am.

Next up will be the draw for the Connacht football championship, which will be made live on Monday’s Six One news on RTÉ One.

Tuesday will see the draw for the Leinster football championship following the 7.30am news on Radio 1, with the Munster hurling draw to follow the 8.30am slot.

The draw for the Ulster football championship will then take place on Tuesday’s Six One news.

This year’s All-Ireland senior football championship will once again follow a straight knock-out format, although the back-door qualifier system will be in place for the hurling championship.

The Leinster and Munster hurling championship are due to start on the weekend of 26/27 June, with the provincial football championships set to get underway the same weekend.

This year’s National Leagues get underway with the hurling league starting on 8 May, followed the football league one week later.

