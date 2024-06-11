12 GAA games live on TV and streaming - this week's schedule

TWELVE GAA GAMES will be broadcast live next weekend as part of a hectic schedule of inter-county action.

Much of the focus will fall on the final round of ties in the All-Ireland senior football championship. On Saturday, GAAGO broadcast Cork against Tyrone in Tullamore, along with Derry against Westmeath in Newry.

RTÉ’s The Sunday Game have a live double-bill as Galway meet Armagh in Markievicz Park, while reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin face Mayo in Dr Hyde Park. There’s also a live group match on GAAGO on Sunday as Monaghan take on Meath.

In the All-Ireland hurling championship, GAAGO have Saturday’s preliminary quarter-final live between Offaly and Cork. There are Tailteann Cup quarter-finals covered on the same platform as Down take on Wicklow on Saturday, while it’s Kildare facing Louth on Sunday.

There is ladies senior football action on TG4 on Saturday as Cork play Galway, while Kerry go up against Waterford.

Advertisement

The same station also have the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals live with Galway squaring off with Tipperary on Saturday, before Kilkenny are paired with Clare on Sunday.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store this weekend:

Saturday 15 June

All-Ireland senior football championship

Clare v Donegal, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.

Cork v Tyrone, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 3pm - GAAGO.

Cavan v Roscommon, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 5pm.

Derry v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 7pm - GAAGO.

All-Ireland senior hurling championship preliminary quarter-finals

Laois v Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 5pm.

Offaly v Cork, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 5.15pm - GAAGO.

All-Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final

Tipperary v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 2pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Down v Wicklow, Páirc Esler, Newry, 4.30pm - GAAGO.

Sligo v Limerick, Markievicz Park, 5pm.

Fermanagh v Antrim, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6pm.

All-Ireland senior ladies football championship

Cork v Galway, MTU Cork, 1pm – TG4.

Mayo v Kildare, Ballina Stephenites, 2pm.

Kerry v Waterford, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 3pm - TG4.

Tipperary v Armagh, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5.30pm.

*****

Sunday 16 June

All-Ireland senior football championship

Armagh v Galway, Markievicz Park, Sligo, 1.45pm - RTÉ One.

Kerry v Louth, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Monaghan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 3pm. - GAAGO

Dublin v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 3.45pm. - RTÉ One.

All-Ireland minor hurling championship semi-final

Kilkenny v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm - TG4.

Tailteann Cup quarter-final