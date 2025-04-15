Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

THE START OF the provincial hurling championships in Munster and Leinster take centre stage in this weekend’s GAA schedule.
The RTÉ cameras are live from Kilkenny on Saturday as the home side face Galway, and Sunday’s All-Ireland final rematch between Clare and Cork that takes place in Ennis.
The Sunday Game on RTÉ also have live Connacht football coverage as Galway face Roscommon.
GAA+ have two football games live on Saturday as Leitrim meet Mayo in Connacht, while Cork take on Kerry in Munster, and on Sunday the streaming service will cover Monaghan against Donegal in Ulster, while there’s Munster hurling action with Tipperary taking on Limerick.
Tipperary's Craig Morgan and Gearoid O'Connor tackle William O'Donoghue of Limerick in last year's tie.
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Tuesday 15 April
Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship
Phase 2 Round 3
Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.
Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.
O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship (Tier 2) – Round 3
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship
*****
Wednesday 16 April
O’Neills Munster U20 hurling championship – Round 3
Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship
Connacht round-robin
Leinster quarter-finals
Ulster quarter-finals
*****
Thursday 17 April
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship
*****
Friday 18 April
Electric Ireland minor championships
Munster hurling
Connacht football
*****
Saturday 19 April
Leinster senior hurling championship – Round 1
Leinster senior hurling championship – Round 1
Connacht senior football semi-final
Munster senior football semi-finals
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Joe McDonagh Cup – Round 1
Christy Ring Cup – Round 2
Nickey Rackard Cup – Round 2
Lory Meagher Cup – Round 2
Electric Ireland minor championships
Leinster hurling
Ulster football
*****
Sunday 20 April
Munster senior hurling championship – Round 1
Connacht senior football semi-final
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Christy Ring Cup – Round 3
Nickey Rackard Cup – Round 3
Electric Ireland Leinster minor hurling championship
