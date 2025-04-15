Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

THE START OF the provincial hurling championships in Munster and Leinster take centre stage in this weekend’s GAA schedule.

The RTÉ cameras are live from Kilkenny on Saturday as the home side face Galway, and Sunday’s All-Ireland final rematch between Clare and Cork that takes place in Ennis.

The Sunday Game on RTÉ also have live Connacht football coverage as Galway face Roscommon.

GAA+ have two football games live on Saturday as Leitrim meet Mayo in Connacht, while Cork take on Kerry in Munster, and on Sunday the streaming service will cover Monaghan against Donegal in Ulster, while there’s Munster hurling action with Tipperary taking on Limerick.

Tipperary’s Craig Morgan and Gearoid O'Connor tackle William O'Donoghue of Limerick in last year's tie. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Tuesday 15 April

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship

Phase 2 Round 3

Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.

Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship (Tier 2) – Round 3

Antrim v Meath, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, 6.45pm.

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

Offaly v Laois, Faithful Fields, Kilcormac, 7.30pm.

*****

Wednesday 16 April

O’Neills Munster U20 hurling championship – Round 3

Clare v Tipperary, O’Garney Park, Sixmilebridge, 7pm - TG4 app and player.

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht round-robin

Roscommon v Leitrim, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 6.30pm.

Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park, 6.30pm.

Leinster quarter-finals

Meath v Wexford, Ashbourne, 7.30pm.

Wicklow v Dublin, Baltinglass, 7.30pm.

Ulster quarter-finals

Tyrone v Armagh, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 7.30pm - TG4.

Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7.30pm.

*****

Thursday 17 April

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

Dublin v Louth, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.

Longford v Meath, Clonguish, 7.30pm.

Kildare v Westmeath, Cedral St Conleth’s Newbridge, 7.30pm.

Wexford v Carlow, St Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 18 April

Electric Ireland minor championships

Munster hurling

Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.



Connacht football

Sligo v Leitrim, Kilcoyne Park, 6.30pm.

Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 6.30pm.

*****

Saturday 19 April

Leinster senior hurling championship – Round 1

Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm - RTÉ 2.

Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park, 6pm.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht senior football semi-final

Leitrim v Mayo, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4.30pm - GAA+.

Munster senior football semi-finals

Clare v Tipperary, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.

Cork v Kerry, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm - GAA+.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 4pm - BBC NI.

Joe McDonagh Cup – Round 1

Kildare v Kerry, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.

Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm.

Laois v Westmeath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Christy Ring Cup – Round 2

Donegal v Wicklow, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 2pm.

Meath v Tyrone, St Loman’s Park, Trim, 3pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup – Round 2

Sligo v Roscommon, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup – Round 2

Leitrim v Lancashire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 12pm.

Longford v Warwickshire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 2pm.

Cavan v Monaghan, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 3pm.

Electric Ireland minor championships

Leinster hurling

Westmeath v Antrim, Joristown Park, 1pm.

Offaly v Wicklow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm.

Ulster football

Tyrone v Fermanagh, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 12pm.

Donegal v Monaghan, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny. 12pm.

Armagh v Antrim, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 12pm.

Cavan v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, 12pm.

*****

Sunday 20 April

Munster senior hurling championship – Round 1

Clare v Cork, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm - RTÉ 2.

Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm - GAA+.



Connacht senior football semi-final

Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 4pm - RTÉ 2.



Ulster senior football quarter-final

Monaghan v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 2pm - GAA+.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness celebrates with goalkeeper Shaun Patton after the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Christy Ring Cup – Round 3

London v Derry, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12.30pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup – Round 3

Louth v Fermanagh, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, 2pm.

Electric Ireland Leinster minor hurling championship