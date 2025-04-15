Advertisement
Galway's Paul Conroy and Roscommon's Dylan Ruane. Ben Brady/INPHO
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
5.46pm, 15 Apr 2025

THE START OF the provincial hurling championships in Munster and Leinster take centre stage in this weekend’s GAA schedule.

The RTÉ cameras are live from Kilkenny on Saturday as the home side face Galway, and Sunday’s All-Ireland final rematch between Clare and Cork that takes place in Ennis.

The Sunday Game on RTÉ also have live Connacht football coverage as Galway face Roscommon.

GAA+ have two football games live on Saturday as Leitrim meet Mayo in Connacht, while Cork take on Kerry in Munster, and on Sunday the streaming service will cover Monaghan against Donegal in Ulster, while there’s Munster hurling action with Tipperary taking on Limerick.

craig-morgan-and-gearoid-oconnor-tackle-william-odonoghue Tipperary’s Craig Morgan and Gearoid O'Connor tackle William O'Donoghue of Limerick in last year's tie. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Tuesday 15 April 

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship

Phase 2 Round 3

  • Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7pm.
  • Cork v Tipperary, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship (Tier 2) – Round 3

  • Antrim v Meath, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, 6.45pm.

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

  • Offaly v Laois, Faithful Fields, Kilcormac, 7.30pm.

*****

Wednesday 16 April

O’Neills Munster U20 hurling championship – Round 3

  • Clare v Tipperary, O’Garney Park, Sixmilebridge, 7pm - TG4 app and player.

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht round-robin

  • Roscommon v Leitrim, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 6.30pm.
  • Sligo v Mayo, Markievicz Park, 6.30pm.

Leinster quarter-finals

  • Meath v Wexford, Ashbourne, 7.30pm.
  • Wicklow v Dublin, Baltinglass, 7.30pm.

Ulster quarter-finals

  • Tyrone v Armagh, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 7.30pm - TG4.
  • Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7.30pm.

*****

Thursday 17 April

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

  • Dublin v Louth, Parnell Park, 7.30pm.
  • Longford v Meath, Clonguish, 7.30pm.
  • Kildare v Westmeath, Cedral St Conleth’s Newbridge, 7.30pm.
  • Wexford v Carlow, St Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 18 April

Electric Ireland minor championships

Munster hurling

  • Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm.

Connacht football

  • Sligo v Leitrim, Kilcoyne Park, 6.30pm.
  • Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 6.30pm. 

*****

Saturday 19 April

Leinster senior hurling championship – Round 1

  • Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.
  • Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park, 6pm.

darren-morrissey-and-tj-reid Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht senior football semi-final

  • Leitrim v Mayo, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4.30pm - GAA+.

Munster senior football semi-finals

  • Clare v Tipperary, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.
  • Cork v Kerry, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm - GAA+.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 4pm - BBC NI.

Joe McDonagh Cup – Round 1

  • Kildare v Kerry, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.
  • Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm.
  • Laois v Westmeath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Christy Ring Cup – Round 2

  • Donegal v Wicklow, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 2pm.
  • Meath v Tyrone, St Loman’s Park, Trim, 3pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup – Round 2

  • Sligo v Roscommon, Markievicz Park, 2pm.
  • Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup – Round 2

  • Leitrim v Lancashire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 12pm.
  • Longford v Warwickshire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 2pm.
  • Cavan v Monaghan, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 3pm.

Electric Ireland minor championships

Leinster hurling

  • Westmeath v Antrim, Joristown Park, 1pm.
  • Offaly v Wicklow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm.

Ulster football

  • Tyrone v Fermanagh, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 12pm.
  • Donegal v Monaghan, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny. 12pm.
  • Armagh v Antrim, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 12pm.
  • Cavan v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, 12pm.

*****

Sunday 20 April

Munster senior hurling championship – Round 1

  • Clare v Cork, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm - GAA+.

Connacht senior football semi-final

  • Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Monaghan v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 2pm - GAA+.

jim-mcguinness-celebrates-with-shaun-patton-after-the-game Donegal manager Jim McGuinness celebrates with goalkeeper Shaun Patton after the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Christy Ring Cup – Round 3

  • London v Derry, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12.30pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup – Round 3

  • Louth v Fermanagh, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, 2pm.

Electric Ireland Leinster minor hurling championship

  • Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 1pm.
  • Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1pm.
