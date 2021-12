Who celebrated Kerry senior football glory this year? INPHO Dr Crokes Kerins O'Rahillys

Austin Stacks East Kerry

These players enjoyed Tyrone senior football success in November. Who do they play with? INPHO Killyclogher Dromore

Coalisland Trillick

Name the Dublin club that this duo played with, in their 2021 senior hurling final triumph? INPHO Na Fianna Kilmacud Crokes

Ballyboden St-Enda's Cuala

Which team is this, that won the Leinster senior ladies football crown? INPHO Foxrock-Cabinteely Tullamore

Tinahely Dunboyne

What club senior hurling team is this, after their Limerick final victory? INPHO Kilmallock Doon

Patrickswell Na Piarsaigh

Name this team, pictured after their Mayo senior football final success? INPHO Ballintubber Belmullet

Knockmore Westport

Do you know the Leinster senior club camogie champions, who won the 2020 title in December? INPHO Oulart-the-Ballagh St Martin's

Rathnure Glynn-Barntown

Any idea who this team is, that won the Cork senior football championship this season? INPHO St Finbarr's Castlehaven

Clonakilty Nemo Rangers

Do you know who lifted the Galway senior hurling crown? INPHO Clarinbridge Liam Mellows

Gort St Thomas