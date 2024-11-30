7 key GAA storylines with provincial trophies on offer this weekend

Saturday 30 November

Leinster SFC final: St Mary’s Ardee (Louth) v Cuala (Dublin), Croke Park, 5.40pm – RTÉ Player

Someone is going to create history here. Either Cuala will land Leinster glory in their maiden provincial senior football campaign, a nice complement to their recent hurling triumphs.

Or else it’ll be a case of St Mary’s Ardee staking a claim for Louth football, becoming the first side from the county to land this particular championship.

Cuala made their Dublin breakthrough in memorable fashion against Kilmacud Crokes, emboldened by that victory, they have pushed forward to hand off Kildare’s Naas and Offaly’s Tullamore, both succumbing by three points.

If Con O’Callaghan and Michael Fitzsimons are their names with the highest wattage, they’ll meet an Ardee side with a bunch of impressive Louth seniors spearheaded by Donal McKenny, Ciarán Keenan and the Jacksons. With three Leinster wins to their name this autumn, the Ardee outfit are capable of mounting a strong challenge.

St Mary's Donal McKenny and Dáire McConnon celebrate last week's semi-final win. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster SHC final: Na Fianna (Dublin) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), Croke Park, 7.40pm – RTÉ 2.

For the first time since 2017, there is no Kilkenny team operating in the Leinster senior hurling club showpiece. Ballyhale’s exit was the first big storyline on Noreside, then All-Ireland finalists O’Loughlin Gaels lost the county final, and then eventual champions Thomastown were turfed out by the surprise force of Westmeath’s Castletown Geoghegan.

Which left us with an open Leinster title race, and yet both Na Fianna, last year’s beaten finalists, and 2012 champions Kilcormac-Killoughey will be fiercely determined to lift a Leinster trophy. From Colin Currie and Donal Burke on one side, to Adam Screeney and Charlie Mitchell on the other, there is a serious level of attacking talent on show.

Jack Nevin scoring a goal for Pádraig Pearses against Corofin. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Sunday 1 December

Connacht SFC Final: Pádraig Pearses (Rosocmmon) v Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo), Markievicz Park, 1.15pm – TG4

Two clubs who had to wait for their breakthrough at home will battle for Connacht supremacy. Pádraig Pearses lost seven county finals before becoming first-time Roscommon champions in 2019. They went on to contest three of the next five finals, winning this year’s championship as well as the 2021 edition. They were also crowned Connacht kingpins that season.

Their upset of defending Connacht champions Corofin made them instant favourites for the title while their semi-final victory against Mohill underlined their credentials, limiting the Leitrim side to just one point from play.

After winning the Sligo championship in 2005, Coolera-Strandhill suffered three county final losses before earning back-to-back success in the past two years. They also have a shock win under their belt having stunned Mayo’s Ballina Stephenites after a penalty shootout in the semi-final.

Coolera-Strandhill’s ladies team are also in action on Saturday, featuring in the All-Ireland junior semi-final against Mungret, St. Paul’s of Limerick.

Munster SHC final: Ballygunner (Waterford) v Sarsfields (Cork), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.15pm – TG4.

A tale of contrasts here. Ballygunner last December became the first club to win three Munster senior hurling titles in a row. Now they are one victory away from breaking further ground by landing a fourth title on the bounce.

They’re appearing in their seventh consecutive Munster final and the Waterford powerhouse have claimed two recent provincial scalps, impressive in different ways, against Doon and Loughmore-Castleiney.

How to tackle a team backboned by Stephen O’Keeffe, Conor Sheehan, Pauric Mahony, and Dessie Hutchinson? Cork’s Sarsfields are searching for the answer. First-time finalists, they had a setback in losing the Cork decider, but given divisional team Imokilly’s triumph, they availed of the chance by impressing against Feakle in the Munster semi-final.

Aaron Myers and Jack O’Connor excelled that day, they will be needed against a Ballygunner side that blitzed Sarsfields by 17 points last year.

Ulster SHC final: Portaferry (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 5pm – TG4.

After their epic semi-final success when they toppled reigning title holders Cushendall, Slaughtneil must now complete the task in Ulster. Brendan Rogers (0-7) and Jack Cassidy (0-6) were the scoring stars for the Derry side that night but 13 different players were on the scoresheet to help fashion that victory.

Having become the first, and only to date, Derry side to win this championship, Slaughtneil are now closing in on a fifth title. After losing the last two finals, they won’t lack desire, and the prize is a crack off the Munster champions. Opponents Portaferry are back in this final for the first time since 2014, and have recently completed three-in-a-row in Down.

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Finals

Saturday 30 November

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Castleisland Desmonds (Kerry), Pairc de Burca, Stillorgan, Dublin, 2pm

Sunday 1 December

Clann Éireann (Armagh) v Kilkerrin Clonberne (Galway), Clann Éireann GAA, Armagh, 2.30pm

The Ladies senior club championship is at the penultimate stage, with four-in-a-row chasers Kilkerrin Clonberne still in action. The Galway outfit will travel to face Clann Éireann who also reached last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, losing out to Ballymacarbry of Waterford.

Kilkerrin Clonberne are backed by a suite of Galway stars who featured in the All-Ireland final against Kerry this year. Sisters Louise and Nicola Ward are key players along with Divilly siblings Niamh, Siobhan and Olivia. Clodagh McCambridge, sister of All-Ireland winner Barry, will be instrumental for Clann Éireann.

Castleisland Desmonds face Leinster three-in-a-row winners Kilmacud Crokes in the other semi-final. Former Ireland rugby captain Ciara Griffin has made a huge impact for the Kerry team since joining them on the back of her international retirement, while Kerry players Eilís Lynch, Cáit Lynch, Lorraine Scanlon and Julia Curtin also play crucial roles. Crokes are similarly stacked with county stars including Dublin’s Lauren Magee and Galway duo Dearbhla Gower and Ailbhe Davoren.

Siobhán McGrath after scoring a goal for Sarsfields in last year's All-Ireland final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Finals

Sunday 1 December



Sarsfields (Galway) v Loughgiel Shamrocks (Antrim), Kingspan Breffni, 2pm

St. Vincent’s (Dublin) v Truagh Clonlara (Clare), Walsh Park, Waterford, 1pm

It’s also final-four time in the camogie championship. Last year’s All-Ireland finalists, and three-time winners, Sarsfields, aim to get back to Croke Park as they face Loughgiel Shamrocks.

It will be a repeat of the 2022 All-Ireland final where Sarsfields won their third title in four seasons. Sarsfields have won all eight of their All-Ireland semi-final appearances and will hope to maintain that record on Sunday. Their Antrim opponents lost out to last year’s All-Ireland champions Dicksboro at the semi-final stage, where they fumbled a five-point lead at half-time before eventually losing out by 2-13 to 1-10.

The other semi-finalists came through some dramatic provincial finals to reach this point. Truagh Clonlara eventually overcame Gailltír after a replay, extra-time, ’45s and sudden death in the Munster final. Roisín Begley slotted the decisive shot in sudden death. St Vincent’s also went to extra-time in their Leinster final against Piltown, narrowly avoiding 45s after outscoring their Kilkenny opponents 0-6 to 0-4 to prevail at the death.

- Compiled by Fintan O’Toole and Sinead Farrell