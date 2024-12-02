5 key storylines after a dramatic GAA club hurling weekend

1. Sarsfields star in Munster upset

There was no doubt about the most eye-catching result of the club hurling weekend. Sarsfields announced themselves to a wider audience with a dazzling showing that took down Munster champions Ballygunner. It was as unexpected as it was impressive, the East Cork side in terrific from from the off.

Question marks swirled around their camp given the 17-point thumping they suffered last year against Ballygunner and the fact they came into this provincial campaign off the back of a county final loss to Imokilly. They wiped away concerns about their abilities with a performance that was loaded with energy from the off. 16 turnovers in the first half set the tone, they finished with 33 overall, working ferociously hard to disrupt Ballygunner’s rhythm.

Jack O’Connor’s goal was an early boost, Shane O’Regan provided the winning touch in front of goal with his late scoring spree, while veterans Conor O’Sullivan and Daniel Kearney were outstanding. Sarsfields had played nine games at Munster senior club hurling level before yesterday, with only two wins to show for their efforts.

Their third victory was a special one, delivering the club’s first provincial title, and ending Cork’s 15-year barren spell in this competition. Johnny Crowley and Diarmuid O’Sullivan masterminded a famous win for the Riverstown-based club.

Sarsfields’ Jack O'Connor and Cathal McCarthy celebrate at the final whistle. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

2. Na Fianna’s Leinster difference maker

It’s easy to imagine Na Fianna nursing regrets after Saturday 2 December 2023. They fell a point short in the Leinster final to O’Loughlin Gaels, and then watched their KIlkenny conquerors lose out by a point in the All-Ireland final against St Thomas. What might have been.

Or more specifically – what if Donal Burke had been fit? Injury wrecked the Dublin star’s involvement last year. In his absence Na Fianna scored 1-18 in Leinster final defeat, with his presence on Saturday night, Na Fianna scored 2-22 in Leinster final victory. Burke fired over seven points from play, after a slow-burning personal campaign, he exploded to life and caught fire when his club needed him most.

Burke pulled the strings on a memorable night for the Mobhi Road men as they reached the hurling summit in Leinster for the first time.

Donal Burke, Kevin Burke and Sean Burke of Na Fianna with father Liam Burke. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

3. Slaughtneil ambitions after Ulster

For the fifth time, Slaughtneil have been crowned Ulster senior hurling champions. The route to their latest success was tricky as Portaferry bossed yesterday’s showdown for long stages. An eight-point deficit was daunting to face in the second half, but Slaughtneil’s interplay was superb to create goals for Sé McGuigan and Shea Cassidy, while Ruairí Ó Mianáin hit some fantastic late points.

Aftrer losing the previous two finals, this is a sweet success in Ulster for Slaughtneil, particularly given the manner in which they had to work so hard to see off Cushendall and Portaferry. Now their All-Ireland ambitions swing into view. Amidst a novel quartet they are the most experienced outfit left.

But the semi-final stage has proven too high a hurdle to surmount as they’ve lost out to Cuala (2017), Na Piarsaigh (2018), Ballyhale Shamrocks (2020), and Ballygunner (2022). Cork’s Sarsfields are their next opponents in a fortnight.

Brendan Rogers and Sé McGuigan of Slaughtneil. ©INPHO ©INPHO

4. Ballygunner the big name to exit

The flipsde of provincial final joy is the pain of those defeated. Portaferry will have nightmares at not closing out the Ulster final, while Kilcormac-Killoughey were left dejected at not emulating the club’s Leinster winning class of 2012.

Ballygunner were the biggest name to fall over the weekend though. Dominant for the last three seasons in Munster and warm favourites for the All-Ireland given the major forces that have bowed out this winter, they had impressed in seeing off Limerick’s Doon and Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney.

But apart from Patrick Fitzgerald’s constant threat and glimpses of Dessie Hutchinson’s threat, they were largely subdued in Thurles yesterday. There was only four in it at the finish, yet the Waterford champions were in chase mode against a Sarsfields team that hit full speed from the off.

Their ambition has been clear over the past decade when it comes to landing the All-Ireland prize, but having only managed once to secure that prize in 2022 will hurt their group, given the brilliance they have consistently displayed.

Dejected Ballygunner players after their defeat. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

5. Wide open All-Ireland race

The close to the provincial action leaves us with a fascinating look to the semi-final line-up as the All-Ireland club hurling race heats up. Sarsfields will play Slaughtneil in one semi-final, Na Fianna will take on Loughrea in the other.

None of the four have been crowned champions before. Only Loughrea have featured in a final previously, and that was back in 2007 in their solitary national campaign, with a completely new team in action now for the Galway winners. For Sarsfields and Na Fianna this is uncharted territory, as they emerge from their respective provinces for the first time.

In the absence of club dynasties that can cast a large shadow at this stage of the championship, the sense of opportunity is huge for the four sides involved. Who will grasp the opening and push forward to land a national title?