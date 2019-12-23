Quiz: Can you recognise this winning GAA club?

Name the club that ended a 33-year wait for senior hurling glory in Tipperary. Clonoulty-Rossmore Borris-Ileigh

Kiladangan Nenagh Éire Óg

Can you identify the 2019 Dublin football champions? Ballyboden St Enda's St Vincent's

Kilmacud Crokes Thomas Davis

What about the Kilkenny hurling kingpins? O'Loughlin Gaels Mullinavat

Ballyhale Shamrocks James Stephens

Out West now... any idea who reigned supreme on the football scene in Mayo? Castlebar Mitchels Ballintubber

Breaffy Ballaghaderreen

Elsewhere, the All-Ireland football champions successfully defended their Galway crown. Pick them out. Corofin Tuam Stars

Mountbellew-Moylough Salthill-Knocknacarra

Who took the top Donegal football prize this year after two replays? Glenswilly Gaoth Dobhair

Kilcar Naomh Conaill

Name the All-Ireland senior ladies club football champions (they hail from Cork). Kilkerrin-Clonberne Foxrock-Cabinteely

Mourneabbey Donaghmoyne

What about the national title holders in camogie? Slaughtneil Sarsfields

Inniscarra St Martin's

Can you recognise the Waterford hurling champions? Abbeyside De La Salle

Mount Sion Ballygunner