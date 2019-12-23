Quiz: Can you recognise this winning GAA club?

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Emma Duffy Monday 23 Dec 2019, 9:00 AM
54 minutes ago 1,410 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4935739

Name the club that ended a 33-year wait for senior hurling glory in Tipperary.
Clonoulty-Rossmore
Borris-Ileigh

Kiladangan
Nenagh Éire Óg
Can you identify the 2019 Dublin football champions?
Ballyboden St Enda's
St Vincent's

Kilmacud Crokes
Thomas Davis
What about the Kilkenny hurling kingpins?
O'Loughlin Gaels
Mullinavat

Ballyhale Shamrocks
James Stephens
Out West now... any idea who reigned supreme on the football scene in Mayo?
Castlebar Mitchels
Ballintubber

Breaffy
Ballaghaderreen
Elsewhere, the All-Ireland football champions successfully defended their Galway crown. Pick them out.
Corofin
Tuam Stars

Mountbellew-Moylough
Salthill-Knocknacarra
Who took the top Donegal football prize this year after two replays?
Glenswilly
Gaoth Dobhair

Kilcar
Naomh Conaill
Name the All-Ireland senior ladies club football champions (they hail from Cork).
Kilkerrin-Clonberne
Foxrock-Cabinteely

Mourneabbey
Donaghmoyne
What about the national title holders in camogie?
Slaughtneil
Sarsfields

Inniscarra
St Martin's
Can you recognise the Waterford hurling champions?
Abbeyside
De La Salle

Mount Sion
Ballygunner
And finally, who triumphed on the Kerry football scene?
Dr Crokes
East Kerry

Dingle
Legion
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like GAA?
