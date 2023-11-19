Roscommon and Kildare champions book provincial final spots as Cushendall rally in Ulster battle

ROSCOMMON CHAMPIONS ST Brigid’s set up a Connacht senior football final meeting with Galway’s Corofin after a two-point win today over Leitrim’s Mohill in their semi-final.

St Brigid’s held on to win 1-7 to 0-8 in Dr Hyde Park, advancing to the provincial senior decider for the first time since 2016, when they lost out to Corofin.

Ciaran Sugrue struck the only goal of the game for St Brigid’s, a crucial score that arrived midway through the second half.

St Brigid’s trailed 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time but Sugrue’s 46th minute goal helped turn things around and Bobby Nugent’s third point of the game put them in front 1-7 to 0-5 with six minutes left.

Mohill rallied late on with Conor Quinn, Ronan Kennedy and Keith Beirne, who contributed three first-half points, raising white flags to cut the deficit to two, but that was as close as they could get with St Brigid’s holding on.

In the Leinster club SFC, Kildare champions Naas accounted for St Loman’s of Westmeath by 1-15 to 1-10 after an extra-time battle to book a spot alongside three-in-a-row chasers Kilmacud Crokes in the provincial final.

Darragh Kirwan contributed 1-7 of Naas’ winning tally, as the sides were deadlocked at 1-9 to 0-12 after the end of normal time with extra-time needed to separate the sides.

Kirwan’s goal arrived in the first two minutes of extra-time as Naas held a three-point advantage at the break. They went on to push their advantage out to five points before the end.

In the Munster senior camogie semi-finals, Cork’s Sarsfields narrowly defeated Limerick’s Newcastle West by 0-16 to 2-9.

They will meet Tipperary’s Drom & Inch in the provincial final, they saw off Waterford’s De La Salle by 1-13 to 1-11 in their last four clash.

There was a thrilling encounter between Down’s Portaferry and Cushendall of Antrim in the Ulster SHC semi-final as Cushendall rallied to a 4-28 to 3-19 victory after extra-time.

Cushendall’s Neil McManus forced extra-time after firing a free to the net in the dying stages with the scoreline reading 1-20 to 3-14 at that point. Eoghan Sands and a brace from Niall Milligan accounted for Portaferry’s goals in normal time.

Cushendall got their second goal in the early stages of extra-time as Joe McLaughlin finished it to the net before Alex Delargy added their third in the second period of extra-time to put the Antrim champions into the ascendancy.

McLaughlin struck for his second goal to push Cushendall 13 points clear as they charged on for an impressive win to progress to the Ulster final.

Kilkenny’s Dicksboro became Leinster senior camogie club champions after defeating St Vincent’s of Dublin by 0-12 to 1-7, while Loughgiel Shamrocks of Antrim were crowned the Ulster senior camogie champions after a 0-20 0-3 victory over Down’s Liatroim Fontenoys.

The Antrim champions were 0-11 to no score ahead at half-time, and continued to extend their lead in the second half.

