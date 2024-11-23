Advertisement
More Stories
Danny McCartan of St Loman's is tackled by Ardee's Kian Moran with Liam Jackson. Bryan Keane/INPHO
FreeWrap

Ardee edge tense battle with St Loman's to reach first-ever Leinster senior final

A late Seán Callaghan point proved to be decisive score.
3.07pm, 23 Nov 2024
706

ARDEE ST MARY’S of Louth have reached their first-ever Leinster senior final after edging a tight battle with St Loman’s to emerge as one-point victors in Mullingar.

They will be the first Louth club to contest the provincial senior decider since Mattock Rangers in 2002.

A late Seán Callaghan score proved to be decisive against the Westmeath champions who were leading by 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

Ciarán Keenan then helped Ardee back into the lead with the first two points of the second half through a mark and a score from play. The sides continued to trade scores with no more than a point separating them in the third quarter. A Jack Geoghegan point gave Loman’s a slim advantage after 45 minutes.

Cian Moran scored an equalising point with seven minutes of normal time remaining. Ardee then pushed two in front through Jonathan Commins and a Ronan Carroll free with heading into injury time.

Sam McCartan and Eoghan Hogan responded to level matters in the dying moments before Callaghan’s late winning point.

Cuala play Tullamore in the other semi-final later this evening at 7.15pm.

More to follow…

Leinster SFC Semi-Final

St Loman’s 0-14 Ardee St Mary’s 0-15

Ulster SFC Semi-Final

Kilcoo v Scotstown, 6pm

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie