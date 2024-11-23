ARDEE ST MARY’S of Louth have reached their first-ever Leinster senior final after edging a tight battle with St Loman’s to emerge as one-point victors in Mullingar.
They will be the first Louth club to contest the provincial senior decider since Mattock Rangers in 2002.
A late Seán Callaghan score proved to be decisive against the Westmeath champions who were leading by 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time.
Advertisement
Ciarán Keenan then helped Ardee back into the lead with the first two points of the second half through a mark and a score from play. The sides continued to trade scores with no more than a point separating them in the third quarter. A Jack Geoghegan point gave Loman’s a slim advantage after 45 minutes.
Cian Moran scored an equalising point with seven minutes of normal time remaining. Ardee then pushed two in front through Jonathan Commins and a Ronan Carroll free with heading into injury time.
Sam McCartan and Eoghan Hogan responded to level matters in the dying moments before Callaghan’s late winning point.
Cuala play Tullamore in the other semi-final later this evening at 7.15pm.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ardee edge tense battle with St Loman's to reach first-ever Leinster senior final
ARDEE ST MARY’S of Louth have reached their first-ever Leinster senior final after edging a tight battle with St Loman’s to emerge as one-point victors in Mullingar.
They will be the first Louth club to contest the provincial senior decider since Mattock Rangers in 2002.
A late Seán Callaghan score proved to be decisive against the Westmeath champions who were leading by 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time.
Ciarán Keenan then helped Ardee back into the lead with the first two points of the second half through a mark and a score from play. The sides continued to trade scores with no more than a point separating them in the third quarter. A Jack Geoghegan point gave Loman’s a slim advantage after 45 minutes.
Cian Moran scored an equalising point with seven minutes of normal time remaining. Ardee then pushed two in front through Jonathan Commins and a Ronan Carroll free with heading into injury time.
Sam McCartan and Eoghan Hogan responded to level matters in the dying moments before Callaghan’s late winning point.
Cuala play Tullamore in the other semi-final later this evening at 7.15pm.
More to follow…
Leinster SFC Semi-Final
St Loman’s 0-14 Ardee St Mary’s 0-15
Ulster SFC Semi-Final
Kilcoo v Scotstown, 6pm
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Gaelic Football Leinster Club SFC Ulster Club SFC Wrap