Ardee edge tense battle with St Loman's to reach first-ever Leinster senior final

ARDEE ST MARY’S of Louth have reached their first-ever Leinster senior final after edging a tight battle with St Loman’s to emerge as one-point victors in Mullingar.

They will be the first Louth club to contest the provincial senior decider since Mattock Rangers in 2002.

A late Seán Callaghan score proved to be decisive against the Westmeath champions who were leading by 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

Advertisement

Ciarán Keenan then helped Ardee back into the lead with the first two points of the second half through a mark and a score from play. The sides continued to trade scores with no more than a point separating them in the third quarter. A Jack Geoghegan point gave Loman’s a slim advantage after 45 minutes.

Cian Moran scored an equalising point with seven minutes of normal time remaining. Ardee then pushed two in front through Jonathan Commins and a Ronan Carroll free with heading into injury time.

Sam McCartan and Eoghan Hogan responded to level matters in the dying moments before Callaghan’s late winning point.

Cuala play Tullamore in the other semi-final later this evening at 7.15pm.

More to follow…

Leinster SFC Semi-Final

St Loman’s 0-14 Ardee St Mary’s 0-15

Ulster SFC Semi-Final

Kilcoo v Scotstown, 6pm