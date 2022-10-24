Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 24 October 2022
Limerick and Kerry GAA club games live on TV next weekend

Plenty for GAA fans to enjoy on Sunday.

1 hour ago 1,793 Views 0 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE LIMERICK AND Kerry county senior finals are both live on TG4 next Sunday with All-Ireland winning stars in the spotlight.

With fixture details still to be confirmed for the Tipperary hurling final replay, there may also be live TV coverage of the second meeting of Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The double-bill next Sunday is confirmed with East Kerry playing Mid Kerry in the senior football decider, a repeat of the 2020 final, at 2.15pm in Austin Stack Park.

East Kerry bid for their third title in four seasons, while Mid Kerry last triumphed in 2014.

The Limerick senior hurling decider takes place in the Gaelic Grounds at 4.30pm between reigning champions Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh.

The teams last contested the Limerick decider in 2017, Na Piarsaigh winning by five points.

Between them, the pair have won ten of the last 12 senior hurling crowns in Limerick.

Read next:

COMMENTS

