Tipperary champions Loughmore-Castleiney march on after repeat of 2024 final

Tipperary SHC quarter-finals

Loughmore-Castleiney 3-22 Toomevara 2-20

Holycross-Ballycahill 4-23 Cashel King Cormacs 2-17

Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals

Dicksboro 2-24 Glenmore 2-18

Mullinavat 2-22 Bennettsbridge 3-16

Meath SFC semi-final

Skryne 0-11 Ratoath 0-22

Tyrone SFC quarter-final

Errigal Ciarán 2-12 Omagh St-Enda’s 0-15

***

DEFENDING TIPPERARY SENIOR club hurling champions Loughmore-Castleiney have booked their spot in the semi-finals after a five-point win over Toomevara.

The defending champions ran out 3-22 to 2-20 victors in a repeat of last year’s final at Semple Stadium.

Goals from John McGrath, Mossy McGrath and Ed Connolly were the difference as Loughmore-Castleiney led 3-11 to 0-11 at half time.

Mossy McGrath channels his inner footballer, burying the sliotar low into the corner!💥@Loughmore_Gaa, the reigning dual county champions, remain unbeaten in both codes this season 🤯



Watch @TipperaryGAA SHC live on https://t.co/yMkMTpFmTc 📺 pic.twitter.com/rDuRXNmUf7 — Clubber (@clubber) September 27, 2025

Advertisement

Toomevara hit back with late goals from Seamus O’Farrell and Jack Delaney, but Loughmore saw out a dominant win.

Tipperary All-Ireland winner John McGrath — this week nominated for Hurler of the Year — finished with 1-7 (5 frees, 2 ’65). Young Hurler of the Year nominee Darragh McCarthy led the Toomevara charge with 0-9 (6 frees).

Loughmore’s back to back double dream continues, with the footballers set to face Ballina in their quarter-final next weekend. The club last year completed the Tipperary senior double for an incredible third time in 11 years.

"That is one of the scores of the championship" 🙌



Pure class from @Loughmore_Gaa as they turn the ball over and work a magnificent score 🟢🔴



Watch @TipperaryGAA SHC live on https://t.co/yMkMTpFUIK 📺 pic.twitter.com/yQOamgbfy3 — Clubber (@clubber) September 27, 2025

Holycross-Ballycahill progress from today’s other quarter-final following a 4-23 to 2-17 win over Cashel King Cormacs.

The half-time score was also 3-11 to 0-11, with Robbie Ryan and Eoin Craddock raising green flags for Holycross.

Eoghan Connolly (Cashel) and Cathal Barrett (Holycross) were both sent-off for separate incidents in the second half as Cashel King Cormacs fought back, but Holycross-Ballycahill powered on to reach their first semi-final since 1999.

Robbie Ryan absolutely BURIES it into the top corner and bags a third GOAL for @HolycrossBallyc! 💥



They now carry a 9 Point lead into the break 💪@TipperaryGAA | https://t.co/QU7uPhpQ4u 📺 pic.twitter.com/O7R2otvl6U — Clubber (@clubber) September 27, 2025

Moycarkey-Borris and Drom & Inch, and Nenagh Éire Óg v Kilruane MacDonaghs, face off in tomorrow’s quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Dicksboro and Bennettsbridge advanced to the Kilkenny senior hurling semi-finals after a Nowlan Park double-header.

Dicksboro prevailed after a 2-24 to 2-18 win over Glenmore, Shane Stapleton and Liam Moore bagging the goals in the first half.

Mullinavat march on after beating Bennettsbridge 2-22 to 3-16. John Walsh scored 1-12 for Mullinavat, and Mick Malone added a second-half major as they capitalised on Enda Morrissey’s red card.

Holders Thomastown play Ballyhale Shamrocks in a heavyweight clash tomorrow, as O’Loughlin Gaels and Clara also go head to head for a last four place.

Darragh Canavan (file photo). Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, All-Ireland senior club football finalists Errigal Ciarán continued their Tyrone title defence with a 2-12 to 0-15 quarter-final triumph against Omagh St-Enda’s.

Shea McDermott’s late goal was crucial for Errigal, with Ciaran McGinley also hitting the net in the first half.

Odhran Robinson was named Man of the Match, while the Canavan brothers — Ruairí and Darragh — both chipped in on a night where Conor Meyler and Ciaran Quinn were black carded.

And Ratoath secured safe passage to the Meath senior football championship final after a 0-22 to 0-11 victory over Skryne at Páirc Tailteann.

Paul Galvin’s side are set for their first decider since 2023 — and fifth in their history — after strong showings from Meath seniors Jack Flynn (0-7, 2 2pt frees and 1 2pt score) and Daithi McGowan (0-6, 1 2pt score).

Defending champions Dunshaughlin face Summerhill tomorrow for the other final ticket.