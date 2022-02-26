GAA support integration with ladies football and camogie, underage grade change defeated

THE GPA’S MOTION to prioritise integration with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association, was passed by an overwhelming margin today at the GAA’s Annual Congress.

Source: INPHO

89.8% of the vote supported the motion from the GAA players’ group at the Congress which took place at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan in Mayo.

.@kinsella_maria proposed the motion and all speakers spoke in favour including a passionate contribution from former president Liam O’Neill #equality pic.twitter.com/WFDmUf13T0 — GPA (@gaelicplayers) February 26, 2022

Elsewhere the motion to revamp the GAA underage competitions at inter-county level was defeated. The plan sought to create a new U19 competition instead of the present U20 format and that would have seen the minor grade (U17) becoming a developmental one. It failed to get the required 60% vote, with only 55.6% supporting the change.

Advertisement

On a related matter, there were motions brought forward to change the inter-county minor grade back to U18 from the U17 format, but the three were withdrawn as GAA President Larry McCarthy stated a Special Congress may be held later this year to discuss underage grades.