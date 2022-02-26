Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 26 February 2022
Advertisement

GAA support integration with ladies football and camogie, underage grade change defeated

The annual GAA Congress took place today at Bekan in Mayo.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 6:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,550 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5695043

THE GPA’S MOTION to prioritise integration with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association, was passed by an overwhelming margin today at the GAA’s Annual Congress.

pjimage (9) Source: INPHO
89.8% of the vote supported the motion from the GAA players’ group at the Congress which took place at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan in Mayo.

Elsewhere the motion to revamp the GAA underage competitions at inter-county level was defeated. The plan sought to create a new U19 competition instead of the present U20 format and that would have seen the minor grade (U17) becoming a developmental one. It failed to get the required 60% vote, with only 55.6% supporting the change.

On a related matter, there were motions brought forward to change the inter-county minor grade back to U18 from the U17 format, but the three were withdrawn as GAA President Larry McCarthy stated a Special Congress may be held later this year to discuss underage grades.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie