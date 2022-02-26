All-Ireland football championship to be revamped in 2023 as Green Proposal passes Congress

THE ALL-IRELAND senior football championship will be overhauled in 2023 after the Green Proposal was overwhelmingly approved at Saturday’s GAA Congress in Mayo.

The motion, which will introduce a tiered championship structure, was passed by 94.7% of delegates.

Beginning next season, after the conclusion of the national leagues and the provincial championships, there will be a round-robin competition for the Sam Maguire with 16 counties split into four groups of four.

Those 16 counties will be the eight provincial finalists as well as the next-best eight counties based on their league ranking.

The four group winners will automatically qualify for the All-Ireland quarter-finals while the second and third-placed teams in each group will play off for the remaining four places.

The next 16 counties based on league ranking will compete for the second-tier Tailteann Cup, which will also be played on a round-robin basis with four groups of four.

#GAA Congress



MOTION 1- Green Proposal -



Passed



in favour 94.7%

against 5.3% — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 26, 2022

