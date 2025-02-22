Withdrawals, debate, and shade thrown: how the main motions fared at GAA Congress

Motion 1 – Reform of Hurling Handpass – FAILED

Conor O’Donovan, two-time All-Ireland winning full-back for Tipperary, presented his club Eire Óg Nenagh’s motion to change the rules on the hurling handpass.

The proposal was that the ball needs to be played off the hurley before passed with the hand carrying the ball, or else tossed up with the carrying hand and struck with the other hand. O’Donovan brought up numerous examples of newspaper articles, matchday analysis and correspondence of general dissatisfaction around the handpass as it currently exists.

O’Donovan was making his case and ran to the end of his five minutes, interrupted by the bell and President Jarlath Burns who stated he was going to be tight on talking time; O’Donovan appealed to the President that they might show a video, but this was denied.

Terry Reilly, the Chair of the Hurling Development Committee spoke against the motion, stating that it would slow the game down.

Pat Horgan of Cork noted that it would be a disaster if the motion was soundly defeated, but the issue still needed to be addressed and a solution needed to be found. Michael Duignan of Offaly stated the alteration would be impractical.

President Burns then relented and offered Tipperary a chance to show their video. Conor O’Donovan gave a brief response to the dissenters to his motion before showing the video.

YES: 32.4%

NO: 67.6% – Motion failed

Motion 2 – Allow additional substitutions in U18 and underage grades in non-Championship competitions – PASSED

YES: 98%

NO: 2% – Motion passed

Motion 3 – Provincial finals and All-Ireland finals do not have to be played to a finish on the day – WITHDRAWN

Outgoing Ulster President Ciaran McLaughlin spoke of his delight in the motion, having had to face people in Ulster after big games have been settled in an unsatisfactory manner, including the last two Ulster finals that were settled by penalty shootout.

“We now have an opportunity to provide replays and would strongly urge this,” he stated.

Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan said they would abstain from voting as they could not support the motion.

A great deal of opposition was articulated, most notably on the law of unintended consequences for what this might mean for Munster hurling counties.

Motion withdrawn.

Motion 4 – To allow GAA members over the age of 16 voting rights – PASSED

Niall Mulrine, vice-Chairman of Augher St Macartan’s in Tyrone, spoke in favour of the motion, citing the youth delegates who had spoken earlier in the day and addressed Congress.

Down secretary Sean Óg McAteer lent his support, noting that as an U16 he could not make his club team, but instead channelled his energy as the club secretary.

In the end, the vote was overwhelmingly successful.

YES: 74.9%

NO: 25.1% – Motion passed

Motion 10 – To give clubs the discretion to allow their facilities be used by other community-based sports and groups – FAILED

Brought by Danesfort, Co Kilkenny, that clubs may at their discretion permit use of their ancillary facilities to other community based sports, health and well-being groups, community-based activities of their community for recreational purposes.

Danesfort delegate Jim Kennedy spoke in support, noting that it was a long time since he was playing in the 1970s when you considered yourself lucky to have a car boot to tog out of. Kennedy noted the facilities that clubs and counties now have and the generosity of spirit and opportunity to generate additional revenue streams.

Dublin county chair Ken O’Sullivan expressed his reluctance, briefly.

The motion fell short of the 60% threshold needed to pass, but only narrowly, which gives some optimism that the issue may be revisited in the near future.

Vote

YES: 52.8%

NO: 47.3% Motion failed

Motion 12 – Requiring players to play four club league games each season in order to be eligible for inter-county championship – WITHDRAWN

Former Dublin footballer Dr Noel McCaffrey of Clontarf brought the motion that it would become a requirement for club players to play four times for their club in a season to make them eligible to play senior inter-county championship.

He said it was “grossly unfair on clubs, particularly emerging clubs that they are denied the players that distinguish the club. It is also unfair of the fringe players on county squads who are not playing.

“It’s much healthier for county players to step outside the county bubble.”

He cited the extraordinary expenditure on county teams and added, “We have had fantastic feedback from counties… the critical thing to consider is the principle, that players are not playing for their clubs.

Dr Noel McCaffrey. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Speaking against included Tony O’Halloran of London who was opposed because of the way London structure their competitions. They play club competitions during national league that allow club players to play uninterrupted.

Cork delegate Kevin O’Donovan stated they would be voting against. “We believe it is unenforceable,” he said, believing it would bring back the whispering from a county manager for players to “sit this one out”. He urged various measures such as limiting the county season, and ensuring the release of fringe players.

President Jarlath Burns urged McCaffrey to withdraw motion so that he could bring it back with some amendments. “I just really don’t want this to fail today,” Burns said.

McCaffrey responded that he disagreed with a lot of the opposition, but ultimately he withdrew the motion and gained a round of applause from delegates.

Motion withdrawn.

Motion 13 – Mandatory for clubs to field hurling teams from U7 to U10 – WITHDRAWN

This was from former Wexford hurling manager Liam Griffin’s club of St Mary’s Rosslare, moving to introduce hurling to every unit from U7, 8, 9 and U10, with the exception of clubs that can show that members are being catered for already with nearby clubs, or those that can show they simply do not have the numbers for it.

Griffin questioned what Michael Cusack might make of the GAA now in his opening remarks.

“Hurling has fallen out of the top ten sports in the last ten years,” he stated, “Only 2% of the population is playing.

“I want people to consider, ‘Are we fair to the game of hurling?’”

With some deliberations, Griffin said he would withdraw the motion and bring it to the Hurling Development Committee to see what they could do on the issue.

HDC Chair Terry Reilly then cited the UNESCO status of hurling. “We would like Congress to adapt the spirit of this motion.

“I will give a commitment to Congress… to provide a child with the experience and opportunity to play hurling from an early age.”

Jarlath Burns cited his own experience of bringing his own children to play hurling, and added that “the single most barrier to hurling is Gaelic football… I would have voted for that motion today.”

GAA President Jarlath Burns. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

He also noted that HDC have been inundated with requests for their recent initiative of starter packs from clubs that want to take up hurling.

Motion withdrawn.

Motion 19 – To restructure the All-Ireland football championships – PASSED

If there was a Big Beast of the Congress motions, this was it, coming from Central Council to restructure the All-Ireland championships.

The motion was to leave the provincial series as straight knockout competitions, before 16 teams progress to the Sam Maguire competition – the eight provincial finalists, the seven next-best counties based on league position, and the Tailteann Cup holders.

These teams will meet in Round 1, with the eight winners then playing off in Round 2A for a place in the quarter-finals.

The eight Round 1 losers will play against each other in Round 2B, with the four winners progressing to a straight knockout Round 3 where they will play the Round 2A losers for a place in the quarter-finals.

Under the previous format, teams competing for the Sam Maguire or Tailteann Cup could potentially lose three championship games and still be alive in the competition.

However, from 2026 onwards, this will no longer be the case with beaten counties in Round 1 or Round 2A getting a second chance through the backdoor – but no third chance.

The Tailteann Cup will follow the same format with the addition of a preliminary quarter-final, whereby a Round 2A winner would be drawn to face New York.

An amusing aside came from Down delegate Diarmuid Cahill who pointed out an anomaly. “We are the present Tier 2 champions and play in the Sam Maguire. We could win the All-Ireland, and yet be relegated, so therefore not be eligible to play Sam Maguire the year after.”

President Jarlath Burns replied, “I’m saying nothing on the prospect of Down winning the All-Ireland championship given how close I live to Newry, and you would make sure the route home would pass by my house.”

The motion was carried after an Antrim delegate got his dig in early about the stipulation for home venues, currently a bone of contention with Antrim over their upcoming Ulster clash against Armagh that some quarters want moved out of Corrigan Park.

YES: 92.8%

NO: 7.2% – Motion passed

Motion 20 – To include New York in the Lory Meagher Cup from 2025 onwards – PASSED

This motion was brought by New York and a lively discussion ensued, and some of the more illuminating remarks centred around New York’s ability, and how they may actually be too good to play at Lory Meagher level.

Passionate declarations of support came from foreign units and Offaly’s Michael Duignan.

Vote

YES: 76.6%

NO: 23.4% Motion passed