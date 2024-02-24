Motion to change U20 and senior eligibility rule is passed at GAA Congress

GAA CONGRESS TODAY passed a motion that will remove the seven-day ruling preventing players featuring in senior and U20 championship matches, replacing it with a 60-hour restriction.

The annual Congress in Newry saw 71.5% of delegates support the motion brought forward by Cork. It will now come into place from the 2025 season on.

The motion saw Cork seek to allow players feature in both senior and U20 games, so long as they were at least 60 hours apart, as opposed to the policy this year where there had to be seven days between such games. It will now allow for example a player to line out at U20 level on a Wednesday night and be available from the following Saturday afternoon for senior selection.

The 2023 championship saw Cork’s Eoin Downey and Clare’s Adam Hogan both unable to play in the Munster U20 hurling final, due to the policy that was in place.

The previous rule only applied for Tier One in hurling and football championships, and Tier Two in football, but the new system will apply across the board in all tiers.