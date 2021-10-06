Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 6 October 2021
No plans for GAA to review dressing room policy until after Government Covid-19 announcement

The GAA says that their main aim is to protect the ‘safety and well-being of our players, their families and the wider community.’

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 3:39 PM
1 hour ago 845 Views 0 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GAA SAYS its policy on the use of changing facilities is “likely to be reviewed” after the next Government announcement regarding Covid-19 restrictions on 22 October.

At the moment, dressing rooms can only hold a maximum of six occupants at a time before and after matches. Team talks are to be held outdoors.

There is growing frustration among members of the association that these guidelines are not practical, particularly in light of the poor weather conditions. One particular image shared by GAA Hour host and Portlaoise clubman Colm Parkinson before their Laois SFC knock-out tie against St Joseph’s highlighted the issue and triggered a huge response online.

However, the GAA has told The42 that there are no plans to review this arrangement until the Government announcement later this month.

“This is likely to be reviewed after the next announcement relating to the Covid restrictions,” reads a statement from the association.

“Our primary consideration with this issue has been the safety and well-being of our players, their families and the wider community.”

Speaking to The42 yesterday, Portlaoise chairman Eamon Fennelly said that the dressing room situation is “ridiculous at this stage.”

“I think somebody needs to challenge back on it. I think the mentality now is nearly to just get on with it. Anybody who is vulnerable is vaccinated at this stage so I think that’s the attitude.”

