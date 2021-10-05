'It's ridiculous at this stage' - call for GAA to scrap dressing room restrictions as weather worsens

THE FARCICAL SCENARIO where club teams are forced to get changed outdoors before playing championship games in poor weather conditions continued at the weekend.

GAA Hour host and Portlaoise clubman Colm Parkinson tweeted an image of their senior football team togging out while using a gutter for cover outside the Laois Centre of Excellence of their Laois SFC knock-out tie against St Joseph’s.

A quadruple-header of games took place in O’Moore Park on Sunday, where ties started at 1pm, 2.30pm, 5pm and 7pm. A small area in the stand was made available for two teams to use at any one time, but by dint of being the final game on the cards the Portlaoise and St Joseph’s players were forced to get changed elsewhere.

It’s a situation that was replicated all over the country, prompting calls for the GAA to review their changing room policy ahead of government’s planned lifting of all restrictions on 22 October.

At least we had the gutter, St Joseph’s had nothing, complete madness-Laois gaa are just implementing the rules but inter county teams were allowed tog out in the dressing rooms for league and championship-what’s the difference?open the dressing rooms to club teams! @officialgaa https://t.co/9xiXwKoFbX — Kieran Lillis (@kieranlillis) October 3, 2021

“I do think when you see images like that and that’s happening all over the country with the way the weather is, it’s ridiculous at this stage” Portlaoise chairman Eamon Fennelly tells The42.

“I think somebody needs to challenge back on it. I think the mentality now is nearly to just get on with it. Anybody who is vulnerable is vaccinated at this stage so I think that’s the attitude.”

An update from Croke Park in September informed clubs that “dressing rooms may be used as changing facilities only before and after games but with a maximum occupancy of six people at any one time.”

It added, “Pre-game, or half-time team talks, should continue to take place outdoors and it is recommended that shower facilities are only used where absolutely necessary.”

Allowing six people use the changing rooms at any time is unworkable when you considering the numbers most senior squads now carry.

“With a backroom team and that you could be heading for 40 people or the guts of it, definitely over 30 anyway,” explains Fennelly.

In the north, dressing rooms are permitted to open but the GAA have advised that usage be “be avoided or minimised where possible”. Despite being allowed to open dressing rooms, many counties in Northern Ireland have taken the decision to keep players locked out for the time being.

Two more weekends of club action will take place before the restrictions are lifted, yet officials and players are growing frustrated by the limiting rules. We’re heading into winter conditions now and the worsening weather has prompted calls for dressing rooms to be fully opened and to allow players take showers after games and training.

“Like anybody else, I think at this stage they should look at opening them back up.

“I know they have to look at the guidelines but it seems ridiculous in the pouring rain,” he says.

“Those teams are all mingling and mixing with each other on a regular basis anyway and what, 90% of Irish people are vaccinated at this stage? I just think it’s time, it’s ridiculous.”

Forcing players to travel long distances without showering in October creates obvious health risks.

“I know they’re delighted to be playing but when it’s teeming rain to be standing out there in the wet and the cold and risking picking up other ailments,” continues Fennelly.

“Picking up further ailments probably adds to the confusion around Covid as well. If people are walking around with a cold or sniffles or whatever, it can cause confusion around Covid and it can lead to close contact stuff pending results and that. Even though it’s obviously being caused by sitting out in the rain.”

With players regularly taking part in team huddles, tackling drills at training and travelling to and from games in cars together, the delay in fully opening dressing rooms makes little sense.

Even medical treatment, such as massages on physio tables, must take place outdoors which brings its own logistical issues.

The reality is the vast majority of squads around the country will reconvene after games in pubs for a debrief. They can sit at a table in a bar together, but togging out beside one another can’t happen for almost three more weeks. Forcing squads to get changed outside in spilling rain until restrictions are lifted makes little sense at this stage of the pandemic.

Dressing rooms were open for inter-county squads to use this season, while at the latter stages of last year’s winter All-Ireland the Croke Park dressing rooms were made available to teams.

A GAA club player can use the changing facilities with potential dozens of others inside his local gym, but cannot do so before or after playing a GAA game in wet conditions.

The GAA led the way with their responsible approach to Covid on this island, but the refusal to allow teams full access to their own facilities reflects poorly on the Association.

With over 90% of the country full vaccinated, it’s time to fully open the dressing rooms.

